It comes to us an interesting compilation related to one of the most beloved franchises by Nintendo fans. It is indeed about Pokémon.

In the post you have below, we can learn that The Pokémon Company has announced the official winners of its last official tournament, the Latin America International Championships from last weekend. This is what was shared:

The Pokémon International Championships for Latin America took place over three exciting days full of battles in São Paulo, Brazil, from November 17 to 19, 2023. This event, the first of the 2024 Championship Series, featured intense competitions in the Pokémon Trading Card Game, the Pokémon Video Game Championships, and Pokémon GO. These are the top finishers by age division in the Pokémon Trading Card Game:

Juniors

Prince Williams (US) Byron Ellison (US) Gabriel Torres (BR)

Seniors

Gabriel Fernandez (BR) Emilio Cordero (CL) Simon Belanyi (SK)

Masters

Juho Kallama (FI) Noah Sawyer (USA) Ciaran Farah (CA) Here are the top finishers by age division at the Pokémon Video Game Championships:

Juniors

Fabian Musician (DE) Leland Smith (USA) Dorman Robbins IV (USA)

Seniors

Robbie Schaaij (NL)

Joshua Robinson (EE. UU.)

Teddy French (UK)

Masters

Marco Hemantha Kaludura Silva (IT) Thiago Lattanzi (BR) David Rodriguez (CR) The best qualifiers for Pokémon GO were: Ewerton Malvezzi (BR) Patrick Santana (BR) Bastian González (CL) South America hosted the first International Championships of the 2024 season, but the competition is far from over! The 2024 World Championships will take place in Honolulu, Hawaii, where players from around the world will compete for the title of World Champion in the Trading Card Game, Video Game Championships, GO and Unite.

What do you think? Don’t hesitate to share your opinion in the comments. Remember that you can consult all the Pokémon games for Nintendo Switch (2023) on the website.

Via.