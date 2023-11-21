With Sofia Boutella leading the cast, Rebel Moon Part 1: The Fire Girl premieres in the Netflix catalog on December 22, 2023.

There is no doubt that one of the most anticipated films for this Christmas is Rebel Moon Part 1: The Fire Girl, the new feature film by Zack Snyder that the filmmaker will re-release in the Netflix catalog.

Almost a month after its launch, the platform wanted to open the mouths of its users with a new series of individual posters Rebel Moon focused on its main characters. You can see them through the following image gallery.

What’s new on Netflix about?

Starring Sofia Boutellathe plot of Rebel Moon Part 1: The Fire Girl takes us into a distant galaxy and follows the story of Kora, a woman who is sent by the inhabitants of a galaxy to find warriors from other planets to help them stop a tyrannical dictator. who is terrorizing your peaceful colony.

Kora “gathers a group ready to fight, made up of outsiders, insurgents, peasants and war orphans from several planets united by a common cause: redemption and revenge.

As the shadow of an entire kingdom looms over the most unlikely of moons, A battle is fought for the fate of a galaxy and a new army of heroes is forged“, according to the official synopsis of the film.

Apart from Sofia Boutella, the film’s cast includes Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Bae Doona, Jena Malone, Ray Fisher, Stuart Martin, Michiel Huisman, Alfonso Herrera and Staz Nair, among others.

Producida por Grand Electric y The Stone Quarry, Rebel Moon Part 1: The Fire Girl premieres in the Netflix catalog on December 22, 2023 after a very limited release in some movie theaters. What do you think of everything you’ve seen about Zack Snyder’s film so far? Tell us your impressions in our comments section.