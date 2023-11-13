There’s nothing left! This same week we have the Xataka NordVPN 2023 Awards gala, which will be presented by Joaquín Reyes and Ángela Blanco at the Capitol Cinemas in Madrid (and which, of course, can be followed live on our Twitch channel). At the gala we will discover the best technological products of the year, including televisions and headphones which are, precisely, the two categories that concern us today.

And, as we have already done with mobile phones and home devices, today we will have the opportunity to review live through Twitch the best televisions and headphones from Juan Carlos López aka Juanky (@juanklore) and our two regular presenters, Mario Arroyo (@embi41) and server, Jose García (@josedextro). The program will be today, November 13, at 4:00 p.m. and we will not only talk about devices, but we will also have a couple of pretty juicy giveaways.

A review of the best televisions and headphones of 2023

Before talking about the categories that concern us today, it is worth remembering how finalists are selected. Over the last few weeks we have published a series of forms in which you, the xatakeros, have voted for your favorite devices. The finalists have emerged from these votes. Now, your votes will be added with a weight of one third to the votes of the jury, made up of both editors from Xataka and other media specialized in technology. The sum of all these votes will result in the winners of each category, which we will know at the gala on November 15.

The categories we’ll cover on today’s show are “Best TVs” and “Best Headphones,” two categories that have gone gaining more and more prominence over the years and in which we have seen great advances, such as the improvement in OLED technology, the arrival of QD-OLED or the impressive leap that has been made in terms of Hi-Fi and noise cancellation in headphones .

Today, hand in hand with Juan Carlos, we will review what has changed, what companies are offering and what we can expect in the future. We will also analyze their main weapons to take the podium and what the experience is like using these devices. We remember: it will be today, November 13, at 4:00 p.m. Spanish peninsular time on the Xataka Twitch channel. We wait for you!

How to get three NordVPN codes and a 50 euro gift card from PcComponentes in our giveaways

In all programs related to the Xataka NordVPN Awards 2023 and its categories, we will have two giveaways: one on Twitch and the other on Instagram.

The first will take place as soon as the program begins (at 4:00 p.m.) on our Instagram profile.

will be chosen three winners per draw and one substitute for each one. In the event that a winner does not meet the requirements (those mentioned above, being of legal age and resident in Spain), said substitute will be chosen. The legal bases can be found at this link.





On the other hand, throughout today's program there will be a draw 50 euro gift card at PcComponentes, Spanish ecommerce specialized in technology.

The mechanics are very simple: during the program, we will ask a question. The first one to answer correctly in the Twitch chat will win it. One winner and two alternates will be chosen. In the event that the first does not meet the requirements, it will be passed to the first substitute and, if this does not meet the requirements, to the second substitute. These requirements are to be of legal age (18 years) and resident in Spain, in addition to being the first to answer correctly. Legal bases available here.





