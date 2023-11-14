It is tomorrow! Tomorrow, November 15, the Xataka NordVPN 2023 Awards gala arrives and we will finally get to know the best technological products of the year. If you already have your ticket, we’ll see you at 8:00 p.m. at the Capitol Cinemas in Madrid and, if you prefer to follow it online, we’ll see you at 6:00 p.m. on our Twitch channel, where we have some surprises prepared. But that will be tomorrow, today it’s time to continue reviewing the categories and It’s time for video gamesa category that we will review with the help of a very special guest.

And today we will have Raquel Cervantes on our Twitch channel (@raquel_cdc), partner of 3DJuegos, along with our regular presenters, Mario Arroyo (@embi41) and server, Jose García (@josedextro). The program will be today, November 14, at 4:00 p.m. Spanish peninsular time and yes, we will talk about video games, but we will also have a couple of quite interesting giveaways.

A review of the best video games of 2023

Before talking about video games, it is worth remembering how finalists are selected. Over the last few weeks we have published a series of forms in which you, the xatakeros, have voted for your favorite devices. The finalists have emerged from these votes. Now, your votes will be added with a weight of one third to the votes of the jury, made up of both Xataka editors and other media specialized in technology, in order to choose the winners.

The case of video games is different from the device categories, since for best video game and best series/movie we consider those titles with releases in 2023 that are available before the date of publication of the votesin addition to those launched in 2022 that did not participate in the previous edition.

That said, we’ve had some great releases this year and choosing just one is going to be difficult. The competing rivals are very powerful, from ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ to ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’, through ‘Super Mario Bros. Wonder’, ‘The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingom’ or ‘Starfield’. The die has already been cast and today, with the help of Raquel, we will review the list of candidates and analyze the overall picture. We remind: the program will be today, November 14, at 4:00 p.m. Spanish peninsular time on the Xataka Twitch channel. We wait for you!

How to get three NordVPN codes and a 50 euro gift card from PcComponentes in our giveaways

As we have done in all the programs related to the Xataka NordVPN Awards 2023 and its categories, today we will also have two giveaways: one on Twitch live and another on Instagram.

The first will begin as soon as the program begins (at 4:00 p.m.) on our Instagram profile. This giveaway comes from NordVPN, awards sponsor and one of the most reputable VPN services, and the prize consists of three two-year subscriptions to NordVPN. Therefore, there are three winners. The mechanics to participate are very simple:

will be chosen three winners per draw and one substitute for each one. In the event that a winner does not meet the requirements (those mentioned above, being of legal age and resident in Spain), said substitute will be chosen. The legal bases can be found at this link.





Secondly, during today’s live show we will raffle a 50 euro gift card from PcComponentes, Spanish ecommerce specialized in technology. A gift card that, with Black Friday just around the corner, surely won’t hurt to have on hand.

The mechanics are simple: during the program, we will ask a question. The first one to answer correctly in the Twitch chat will win it. One winner and two alternates will be chosen. In the event that the first does not meet the requirements, it will be passed to the first substitute and, if this does not meet the requirements, to the second substitute. These requirements are to be of legal age (18 years) and resident in Spain, in addition to being the first to answer correctly. Legal bases available here.

