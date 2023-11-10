Nothing remains! The Xataka NordVPN 2023 Awards are just around the corner and we will only have to wait until November 15 to attend the gala which, remember, will take place at 8:00 p.m. at the Capitol Cinemas in Madrid. There we will meet to present the best technological products of the year and two of the competing categories are “Connected device at home” y “Robot vacuum cleaner and cleaning device”.

Today we will have the opportunity to review the finalists (full list here) in both categories live on our Twitch channel and, incidentally,we will have a couple of giveaways! We will tell you more soon. To review these categories, today we will have the help of Eva Rodríguez (@missTakanawa) and our regular presenters, Mario Arroyo (@embi41) and server, Jose García (@josedextro). All this and much more today, at 4:00 p.m., on our Twitch channel, Xataka.

A review of the best connected devices in the home of 2023

Before talking about the categories that concern us today, it is worth remembering how finalists are selected. Over the last few weeks we have published a series of forms in which you, the xatakeros, have voted for your favorite devices. The finalists have emerged from these votes. Now, your votes will be added with a weight of one third to the votes of the jury, made up of both editors from Xataka and other media specialized in technology. The sum of all these votes will result in the winners of each category, which we will know at the gala on November 15.

That said, the categories we are concerned with today are “Connected Device in the Home” and “Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Cleaning Device.” They are categories that are always very close and that, in addition, are interesting, as they group together devices that many of us will have at home. From a robot vacuum cleaner that cleans itself to a security camera or a speaker or projector.

Today we will see who the finalists are in these categories and we will review what trends we have seen this year and where we are going. Together with Eva, we will analyze their assets and see what the experience is like with these devices. We remind: the program will be today, November 7, at 4:00 p.m. Spanish peninsular time on the Xataka Twitch channel. We wait for you!

How to get three NordVPN codes and a 50 euro gift card from PcComponentes in our giveaways

In all programs related to the Xataka NordVPN Awards 2023 and its categories we will have two giveaways: one on Twitch and the other on Instagram.

First of all, at the beginning of the program (today at 4:00 p.m.) a giveaway will be activated on Instagram by NordVPN, sponsor of the Awards and one of the most reputable VPN services. The prize consists of three two-year NordVPN subscriptions, so there are three winners. To achieve it, the steps are very simple:

will be chosen three winners per draw and one substitute for each one. In the event that a winner does not meet the requirements (those mentioned above, being of legal age and resident in Spain), said substitute will be chosen. The legal bases can be found at this link.





Secondly, with the help of PcComponentes, a Spanish ecommerce expert in technology, we will raffle a 50 euro gift cardwhich probably won’t be a bad thing now that Black Friday is just around the corner.

The mechanics are very simple: during the program, we will ask a question. The first one to answer correctly in the Twitch chat will win it. One winner and two alternates will be chosen. In the event that the first does not meet the requirements, it will be passed to the first substitute and, if this does not meet the requirements, to the second substitute. These requirements are to be of legal age (18 years) and resident in Spain, in addition to being the first to answer correctly. Legal bases available here.

