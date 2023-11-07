The Xataka NordVPN Awards 2023 are just a few days away. Next November 15 we will meet at the Capitol Cinemas in Madrid to discover together the best technological products of the year and yes, the finalists are now official. So, and with the finalists on the table, it is time to review one of the categories that generates the most debate: the best mobile phones. And by the way, do a couple of raffles, of course.

As we did last year, in these programs we will have our usual presenters, Mario Arroyo (@embi41) and a server, Jose García (@josedextro), in addition to Ricardo Aguilar (@MrBrickerr), editor specializing in smartphones at Xataka. The program will be today, November 7, at 4:00 p.m. Spanish peninsular time on our Twitch channel and below we will review the dynamics and mechanics of the giveaways.

A review of the best mobile phones of 2023

Before talking about mobile phones, it is advisable review how the finalists are chosen. Over the last few weeks we have published a series of forms in which you, Xatakeros, have voted for your favorite super high-end, high-end, mid-range and entry-level smartphones. The finalists have emerged from these votes. Now, your votes will be added with a weight of one third to the votes of the jury, made up of both in-house editors and other media specialized in technology. The sum of all these votes will result in the winners of each category, which we will know at the gala on November 15.

As we said before, mobile phones are divided into four categories: super high end (900 euros or more), high-end (between 500 and 899 euros), gamma media (between 250 and 499 euros) and low range (up to 249 euros). In all categories there are very competent candidates and they have always been very close categories, but this year things are more interesting than ever. In addition, this year we have added a new category: best folding mobile phone, an increasingly popular form factor.

Today we will see which are the finalists in these categories with special emphasis on super high-end and foldable devices. Together with Ricardo, we will analyze their assets and see what the experience is like with these smartphones. We remind: the program will be today, November 7, at 4:00 p.m. Spanish peninsular time on the Xataka Twitch channel. We wait for you!

How to get three NordVPN codes and a 50 euro gift card from PcComponentes in our giveaways

In addition to knowing the best mobile phones of the year, in all the programs related to the finalists of the Xataka Awards NordVPN Two giveaways will take place, one on Twitch and one on Instagram.

On the one hand, when the program begins (remember, at 4:00 p.m.), a raffle will begin on Instagram with Xataka and NordVPN, sponsor of the Awards and one of the most reputable VPN services. Specifically, they will be drawn three two-year NordVPN subscriptions. To get it, you simply have to do the following:

Three winners will be chosen by draw and one alternate for each one. In the event that a winner does not meet the requirements (those mentioned above, being of legal age and resident in Spain), said substitute will be chosen. The legal bases can be found at this link.





On the other hand, with the help of PcComponentes, a Spanish ecommerce expert in technology, we will raffle a 50 euro gift cardwhich doesn’t hurt with Black Friday just around the corner.

The mechanics are very simple: during the program, we will ask a question. The first one to answer correctly in the Twitch chat will win it. One winner and two alternates will be chosen. In the event that the first does not meet the requirements, it will be passed to the first substitute and, if this does not meet the requirements, to the second substitute. These requirements are to be of legal age (18 years) and resident in Spain, in addition to being the first to answer correctly. Legal bases available here.

