As we were promised, Nintendo held this week a new installment of its traditional Indie World Showcase, a special event that focuses on independent experiences developed by small studios around the world.

The broadcast was the perfect setting to learn the first details of On Your Tail, the most recent project developed by the Memorable Games studio and published by Humble Games.

“Embark on an intriguing escapade you’ll never forget in On Your Tail, a story-driven life simulator and 3D relaxation and investigation adventure. Set in the charming coastal town of Borgo Marina, On Your Tail follows the adventures of aspiring detective Diana in her search for the perfect summer vacation,” reads the official description of this new proposal.

According to the information, On Your Tail will arrive sometime in 2024 on Nintendo Switch as a temporary console exclusive. We won’t tell you more, below we share the first official preview of On Your Tail:

The protagonist of On Your Tail will have to solve a mystery

But tell us, did this title from Memorable Games and Humble Games catch your attention? What was the announcement that most excited you from the last broadcast? Let us read you in the comments.

