Suara.com – Presidential candidate number 3, Ganjar Pranowo, met the Professor of Moral Philosophy, Father Franz Magnis Suseno or familiarly known as Father Magnis at the Driyarkara College of Philosophy, Jakarta, Friday (24/11/2023).

This meeting was held before Ganjar visited the residence of the 11th Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia, Boediono.

Meeting Father Magnis, Ganjar discussed the condition of the Indonesian nation. He received two books by Father Magnis, entitled ‘Political Ethics’ and ‘Faith in Challenges’.

Ganjar stated that the book was legendary and had been read by many people.

“I was given a book, thank you, Father. This is a legendary book, almost everyone reads it. And I am happy to get good stories, ethical stories, moral stories in the nation, state and society,” said Ganjar and Father Magnis after holding a closed meeting.

According to Ganjar, the results of the discussion need to be implemented in national and state life, including regarding statesmanship and the challenges faced by small people in voicing their opinions.

“Statesmanship is important. He said earlier about the Representation Theory that many small people now find it rather difficult. ‘Who is my representative who should be able to voice my voice?’ them. He talked about poverty, about easy access to prosperity,” he said.

Even though the discussion involved national issues, Ganjar emphasized that this meeting was not a form of political support.

“As an intellectual, as a religious figure, of course he has a personal attitude but he cannot take sides openly, institutionally he is neutral, so I really respect him. This (meeting) means a younger person comes to an older person, even though he has the same hair. ,” he said.

Meanwhile, Father Magnis prayed for Ganjar Pranowo in the 2024 presidential election contest. Father Magnis asked Ganjar to remain upright in the interests of the nation and state, even though the democratic situation is experiencing setbacks and there are many challenges.

“May God bless you, and please keep going,” said Romo.

Father Magnis revealed that in their discussion they discussed a better future for Indonesia if problems such as corruption and the decline of democracy could be resolved. He emphasized the need to return to integrity and honesty as the basis for building the nation.

“We have to overcome the problems that are currently being felt, problems such as corruption, the problem of the decline of democracy. We have to return to integrity, honesty,” he said.