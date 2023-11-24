Mediobanca, Pucci and Morano vice presidents. And the Sgr is focusing on BTPs

The board of directors of Mediobanca, chaired by Renato Pagliaro, announced yesterday the new appointments of vice presidents: Morano Campori and Sabrina Pucci. Morano was elected from the outgoing council list, while Pucci comes from Delfin’s list. These changes follow the dynamics that emerged from the meeting of 28 October last, in which the Del Vecchio family list saw the election of only one other councilor, Sandro Panizza. Angela Gamba has been confirmed in the role of lead independent director. The board also carried out an assessment of the requirements of integrity, professionalism, correctness and competence, as well as the independence of judgment of the members of the board and the board of auditors. Compliance with the charge accumulation limits and the interlocking ban were verified. All members were rated as independent, with the exception of the president Renato Pagliaro, CEO Alberto Nagel and general director Francesco Saverio Vinci.



Read also: Generali, Donnet against the Capital Bill: “It breaks a pattern that works”

In parallel with these appointments, Mediobanca is implementing innovative strategies in the investment sector. The bank has decided to focus on the potential of BTP in investment portfolios, channeling Italian government bonds through two new managed savings products. Mediobanca SGR, the asset management company of Piazzetta Cuccia is launching two fixed-term bond funds: Mediobanca Selezione Cedola Italia 2026 and Mediobanca Selezione Cedola Italia 2029. This is the first time that the bank’s asset management division offers specific solutions to enhance the Italian bond market, diversifying between corporate and government securities. Both funds will have an exposure to government bonds of between 30% and 70% of assets for the entire time horizon of the investment policy. Regarding corporate securities, the management team will diversify in terms of duration and type of issuers, also spanning other geographical areas and currencies, with a particular focus on issuers with highest rating in the high yield segment.

Read also: Mediobanca, Nagel wins but is ready to leave Generali. Here because

The two strategies will differ in terms of the investment time horizon: approximately two years for the 2026 Italian Coupon and approximately five years for the 2029 Italian Coupon. Both funds are maturity vehicles with semi-annual target coupons. For the retail classes, with a minimum investment of 1,000 euros, the coupons will be 2% for the two-year vehicle and 2.25% for the five-year vehicle respectively. Emilio Franco, CEO of Mediobanca SGR, stated that the objective is to provide differentiated investment solutions in terms of time horizon, focusing mainly on Italian issuers. With these new proposals, Mediobanca intends to make the professionalism of its management teams available to customers in a historical moment that has seen renewed interest in bond investing. Subscription to the two funds will be available until January 26, 2024 through the distribution networks of CheBanca! and Mediobanca Private Banking, both companies of the Mediobanca group.



Subscribe to the newsletter