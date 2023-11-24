“Mepolizumab is more effective in achieving and maintaining disease remission and significantly reduces the use of corticosteroids.” This was stated by Giacomo Emmi, full professor of Internal Medicine – SOD Interdisciplinary Internal Medicine, Careggi University Hospital of Florence, in his report during the symposium ‘IL-5 and Mepolizumab: new horizons in eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis (EGPA)’ organized in occasion of the 60th National Congress of SIR, the Italian Society of Rheumatology, underway in Rimini.

EGPA, formerly known as Churg-Strauss syndrome, is a rare vasculitis, an inflammation of small to medium-sized blood vessels that damages organs. It usually occurs in adults with asthma with nasal allergies, nasal polyposis. Mepolizumab is a humanized monoclonal antibody capable of blocking the circulating protein interleukin (IL)-5 and therefore interferes with the biology of eosinophils (leukocytes, ed.) since IL5 is a fundamental cytokine for the survival and proliferation of these cells . The drug has changed the approach in the management of patients with EGPA with important clinical results. “The clinical results – continues Emmi – are there. A 2017 study, the Mirra trial, demonstrated that this drug is more effective in achieving and maintaining disease remission and helps us to significantly reduce the use of corticosteroids which is something fundamental in the management of patients with EGPA, because until recently it was completely unthinkable to even be able to remove corticosteroid therapy, an objective that is now possible thanks to mepolizumab”.

The European Egpa Study Group – founded in 2018 and which today has around 115 centers in Europe – and the Apacs (Italian Association of Patients with Churg-Strauss Syndrome) have contributed to the research and support of patients suffering from eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis. In particular, the European EGPA Study Group “has already conducted important retrospective observational studies on the management and therapy of this disease – underlines Emmi -. Very recently, the first two and only European recommendations were issued by a consensus of experts within this study group for the clinical and therapeutic management of patients affected by EGPA”. Apacs, founded in 2017, is a very important association “because it is able to direct patients towards those reference centers that exist today in Italy – he concludes – thus helping to significantly reduce the diagnostic delay for these diseases : for EGPA we are talking about years”. The association “plays a fundamental role, in addition obviously to that of support, including psychological and practical, to patients suffering from this rare vasculitis”.