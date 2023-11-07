Yesterday MediaTek presented the Dimensity 9300, a processor that aimed to be the most muscular to date in mobile phones, even surpassing Apple and Qualcomm. This is not the first time something like this has happened. Not too long ago, the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 itself, a processor aimed at the “upper mid-range”, was capable of sweeping the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Qualcomm’s flagship two years ago.

The company is doing very well in sustained performance, one of the most difficult aspects to control in increasingly powerful processors that are prone to heating the device. The first in-depth tests of this Dimensity 9300 are here. The results are absurdly good..

Before commenting on this data, it is important to understand the structure of this processor compared to its competition. I leave you with this comparison table to better understand MediaTek’s approach for this generation.

Mediatek dimensity 9300

qualcomm snapdragon 8 gen 3

apple a17 pro

construction

4nm TSMC

4nm TSMC

3nm TSMC

cpu

Octa-core

4 x Cortex-X4 hasta 3.25GHz

4 x A720 hasta 2.0 GHz

Octa-core

1 x Cortex-X4 hasta 3.3GHz

3 x A720 hasta 3.2GHz

2 x A720 up to 3.0GHz

2 x A520 hasta 2.3GHz

Hexa-core

2 x 3.78 GHz

4 x 2.11 GHz

gpu

Immortal Arm-G720 MC12 with RayTracing. 1.3 GHz speed

12 cores

Adreno 750 con Raytracing

Six cores

Raytracing

There is a differential point in the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 compared to its rivals: does not have low consumption cores. It only has two clusters: the largest, with four Cortex-X4 cores up to 3.25 GHz and a second group of A70 cores at a lower frequency, 2.0 GHz. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 has a more complex structure , with only one X4 core and a greater distribution between 720 cores, ending with a small group of two A520 cores for low consumption.

MediaTek has opted to sweep low-consumption cores off the map. A very unusual move in mobile telephony

Thus, it goes from the previous 1 + 3 + 4 architecture to an unusual 4 + 4. The structure is quite wild, more similar to that of a high-performance PC than to that of a phone, and raises questions about how the processor will behave. in low-power tasks and at rest, since it comes from a certain disadvantage. Beyond this, which we hope to be able to test soon, let’s take a look at the first data. They come from Geekerwan, who already has one of the first prototype phones to test the Dimensity 9300.

The first test it performs is Geekbench 5. Here Apple continues to sweep in single-core performance, but in multi-core the victory goes to MediaTek. We are talking about a whopping 7,300 points compared to the 6,342 of the Apple A17 Pro and the 6,782 of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

Giving this score comes at a price: it is the first time that 16W of consumption has been measured from the motherboard. But not everything is peaks, since the data to review is the energy efficiency. Here the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 is noticeably above the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, consuming much less in tasks that activate the middle group of cores and needing a similar amount of energy to match the peak performance of the Gen 3.

Regarding GPU, tests such as GFXbench 5.0 show brutal data in favor of MediaTek. In Aztec Ruins 1440p it has come to offer 99 FPS. The Gen 3 is at 95 FPS and the A17 Pro is much lower, with 64 FPS. This information must be taken with a grain of salt, since in games the APIs (Vulkan, MetalFX) play a determining role in the real performance of the games.

In tests like 3DMark, the MediaTek shows off even more. It achieves a score of 5,760 in Wild Life Extreme compared to 5,170 for the Snapdragon. It does so by consuming only 0.1W more. Apple has a lower score with 4,389, although consumption is much lower, 10.9W.

Landing in the real world and testing performance in games like ‘Genshin Impact’, it also manages to beat the Snapdragon 8 Gen by achieving greater stability in FPS (59.7 FPS in 60 FPS mode) with lower consumption. As I pointed out, the real tests (game) show different data. Here Apple destroys the competition: It manages to stay close to 60 FPS (59.1), but consuming just 4W.

A processor that will not have widespread adoption

These are the first data on the prototype. It remains to be seen how this processor performs in mass production mobile phones, with their own cooling systems and so on. The not-so-good news for MediaTek? Qualcomm continues to be the preferred option for manufacturers when it comes to selling their high-end products.

Manufacturers like Samsung, Vivo, Xiaomi, Redmi and others They have already confirmed alliances with Qualcomm. Saving the next Vivo X100, perhaps some of the versions of the OPPO Find

Image | Xataka with Bing Image Creator

In Xataka | Best mobile phones for less than 400 euros (2023): recommendations from Xataka experts