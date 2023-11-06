MediaTek has just launched what aspires to be the best processor of the year, above the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Apple A17 Pro. It will have to demonstrate it in the first benchmarks, but with the first initial data the proposal cannot aim higher.

In addition to being MediaTek’s most powerful processor to date, the jump in efficiency is also notable. These are the main characteristics and particularities of this processor.

The Dimensity 9300 is based on TSMC’s third-generation 4nm process. It comes with new Arm Cortex-X4 cores and has a new Arm Immortalis™-G72 GPU. Specifically, this is the structure of the processor.

4 ARM Cortex X4 cores up to 3.25 GHz 4 ARM Cortex-A720 cores up to 2.0 GHz

MediaTek Dimensity 9300 technical sheet

mediatek dimensity

Fabrication process

4 nanometers, TSMC

cpu

4 x Cortex-X4 hasta 3.25GHz

4 x A720 hasta 2.0 GHz

gpu

Immortal Arm-G720 MC12 with RayTracing

12 cores

artificial intelligence

MediaTek APU 790 Processing Unit (Local Generative AI)

modem

R16 (mmWave + Sub-6GHz)

connectivity and location

Compatible con WiFi 7

Bandas WiFi: 6 Ghz, 5 GHz, 2.4 GHz

Bluetooth 5.4

5G Sub 6 GHz

camera support

Support for up to 320 MP

Maximum video capture resolution:

8K30 (7690 x 4320)

4K60 (3840 x 2160)

screen support

Hasta Quad HD+ 180 Hz

Patient 4K 120 Hz

Google Ultra HDR support

HDR adaptivo

Anti-burn technology for AMOLED screens

As you can see, the structure is quite curious. It only uses two types of cores, the X4 and the A720. Low efficiency cores are saved to bet on an “All Big Core” structure, all without compromising energy consumption. Regarding the MediaTek Dimensity 9200, the company tells us about a 15% jump in single-core performance and up to 40% in multi-core. If we talk about GPU, the promised jump is 46%. Almost double the performance with the same consumption.

Not only is there a relevant leap in multi-core, the advances in energy efficiency are overwhelming. MediaTek tells us about up to 33% energy savings in multi-core. The first leaked benchmarks show simply wild Geekbench scores, from about 8,000 points in multi-core.

The next key point in this processor is the 790 AI APU, the processing unit of neural calculation on the device itself. This integrated co-processor is up to 45% more efficient than the previous one, being eight times faster. Thanks to it, this processor will be compatible with the main language models, such as Meta Llama 2, Baidu AI LLM and more.

The ISP, the image signal processor, is also improved. It supports 4K 30 FPS cinematic mode recording, artificial intelligence noise reduction, and AI-supported processing in RAW (video and photo) modes. It is also compatible with Ultra HDR, the new HDR format in Android 14 to boost dynamic range.

Like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, the processor is capable of segmenting images in real time, distinguishing primary objects from the background. The MiraVision Picture engine is capable of dynamically adjusting contrast, sharpness and colors while shooting scenes. At the connectivity level, it is compatible with WiFi 7 up to 6.5 GBps, as well as 5G Sub-6 GHz and 8CC-CA mmWave.

The MediaTek Dimensity will be present in some of the flagships that will hit the market at the end of 2023. One of the first would be the Vivo X100, a terminal that will be presented in just a few weeks.