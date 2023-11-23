Mfe, nine-month revenues hold steady, profit at 71 million

In the first nine months of the year Mfe-Mediaset recorded consolidated net revenues of 1,862 million compared to 1,900 in the same period last year, a net operating result (Ebit) of 98.3 million, a cash generation of 285 and a net profit of 71 million against the previous 78.5.

The profit data is judged by the company to be “very positive”, because “it must also be examined taking into account some differential items: the considerable drop in the pro-quota contribution generated overall by the participation in ProsiebenSat1 Media also following the change in the consolidation method , the increase in financial costs due to higher underlying interest rates and the increased share in the group’s Spanish activities”, explains Mfe-Mediaset.

