Autumn looks positive for Mediaset. However, after the long era of Silvio Berlusconi, who played the role of entrepreneur, master and politician, the successor in command, Pier Silvio, finds himself facing an uncertain future. This situation is reported by an article in La Stampa. The company still keeps the new programs of characters such as Bonolis, Bisio, Gerry Scotti and, above all, a special theater show by Checco Zalone which is about to be launched. However, the real competition, apart from Rai, comes from Over the top (OTT) platforms, which are highly competitive in content and dominate the advertising market, which has been stagnant for a some time and is around 9.5 billion euros per year, according to Nielsen data.



The main challenge for Mediaset, listed on the stock exchange, is to resist rising inflation, declining consumption and potential international conflicts. On the one hand, it must reduce costs and, on the other hand, stand out in terms of content. Pier Silvio Berlusconi wants high quality programs, but, in reality, for now, the general programming remains similar to the traditional one, with the exception of Barbara D’Urso. These programs are the ones that keep Canale 5, the group’s main television network, afloat, together with the overall audience that, according to Mediaset brought the company to the top of ratings among individual audiences in the autumn of 2023.

Mediaset’s future growth is an unknown, and the veracity of the increase in ratings is debated. Only partially, since the company tends to underline and evaluate the share data of the entire group, but when considering individual networks, the situation is different. According to Auditel figures for the period from 1 to 28 October, Rai 1 surpasses Canale 5 both in daytime hours with 18.5% compared to 17.7% of the first Mediaset network, and in prime time with 21.4% compared to 14.9%. Overall, the commercial television networks attribute 37.9% share to Mediaset and 37.1% to Rai.

The numbers clearly show that the decline in traditional television audiences is largely caused by growing digital convergence, even if the trend is less pronounced than the previous year. The theory according to which the success of Rai benefits Mediaset and vice versa, dear to Silvio Berlusconi, no longer seems true. The real challenge for commercial television of the future is represented by digital giants and international platforms, which attract more and more users, streaming traffic, subscribers and advertising investments with content global.

To face this challenge, Mediaset must develop strategies for the future and compete with players such as Google, Amazon, Apple, Facebook and others. This is where the real challenge will be played out, and the success or failure of the winter company will depend on how it deals with this situation. At the moment, sports competitions such as the Champions League and the Italian Cup work well for Mediaset, but they cannot be the only card to play. The time has come to innovate and look for alternative solutions. The pandemic has transformed the way people consume television content, and Pier Silvio Berlusconi has been discussing with his team for weeks, recognizing that in a context of economic crisis and uncertainty, it is necessary to change to survive.



