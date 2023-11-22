Don’t miss the opportunity to get a new 50-inch Smart TV with everything you may need to watch movies and series in high quality. You have an incredible offer available at MediaMarkt to welcome your new television.

Xiaomi Smart TV with QLED panel

The first thing that will catch your attention on this enormous television is its 50 inch QLED panelwhich can be a leap in image quality enough to fill your living room and enjoy the best movies, series or sporting events.

https://clk.tradedoubler.com/click?p=336358&a=2826988&epi=bannerlink&url=https://www.mediamarkt.es/es/product/_tv-qled-50-xiaomi-tv-q2-qled-4k-ultra-hd-dolby-vision-iq-hdr10-dolby-atmos-smart-tv-dvb-t2-h265-plateado-1542178.html

In this case, as was the case with the Q1 and Q1E, we are talking about a QLED panel and 4K resolution, which stands out for its quantum dot technology and its color quality. Equipped with innovative quantum dot display technology, Xiaomi TV Q2 brings colors to life with greater color gamut coverage (92% DCI-P3) and a total of 1.07 billion colors.

He frameless design It has an ultra-high screen-to-body ratio. When the screen is on, you can barely see the edges of the image, and the larger viewing area allows for more immersive viewing. Despite this tight design, it does not lack dual 15W speakers to offer excellent performance in high and low frequencies, providing a clearer and fuller sound that will undoubtedly make your living room bounce.

Great image quality and Google TV

The A55 quad-core CPU offers more flexible computing performance, and the spacious 2GB + 16GB memory allows you to download all your favorite apps for a smoother experience. Equipped with Dual band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 technology to transfer data faster and enjoy a more stable connection.

Regarding image enhancement technologies, thanks to MEMC Low frame rate content can be intelligently upscaled to high frame rate by optimizing the image in real time to perfectly capture every frame of moving images for smoother, sharper output in fast-paced scenes.

Dolby Vision IQ recognizes and detects changes and makes appropriate HDR adjustments. In this way, it uses metadata from Dolby Vision and the TV’s ambient light sensor to intelligently display every detail and dynamically adjust to the changing light in the room and the type of content being played, while maximizing, at the same time, all the capabilities of the device.

It incorporates the Google TV operating system (not Android TV), which opens up a world of possibilities. Google TV brings together movies, shows, and more from all your apps and subscriptions, and organizes them for you. Discover what’s new to see with recommendations based on what you see and what interests you, from all your subscriptions and available content. It also has Xiaomi TV+, FAST television with a growing library of live channels for news, movies, entertainment, reality TV and much more.

This complete Smart TV has an official sales price of 599 euros. Now, thanks to the Black Friday offers at Media Markt, you can get it with a very interesting discount that leaves the price of this television at only 399 euros. Taking into account that Xiaomi has only reduced it to 499 euros in its official store, you will know that you have before you an offer that you should not ignore.

This is just one of the many offers you already have available. If you want to check out other deals, don’t miss our compilation of the best Black Friday 2023 deals.