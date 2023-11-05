We are already in the month of November, which means that there are very few days left until the arrival of the next Black Friday. The stores have not wasted time and have already dropped some discounts on different devices, becoming a perfect preview of what we can see at the event. Of course, MediaMarkt offers will be available until next November 10so they will not be extended until the arrival of Black Friday.

Echo Pop two-pack





Both Amazon and MediaMarkt have started an interesting promotion in which we can buy two Echo Pops for the price of one, something that comes in handy if we want to have two devices spread around the house. The Amazon smart speaker has a recommended price of 54.99 euros, but we often find it on sale. Now, with the new MediaMarkt promotion, we can have two Echo Pops for the price of one, so the total discount would be 70 euros and its final price is 39.98 euros. It is also available at the same price on Amazon, but to do so you must enter the “ECHOPOP” coupon before processing the purchase.

The Echo Pop is the latest smart speaker launched by the brand. It is not an evolution of the previous Echo Dot 5, but a different device focused, above all, on high quality music playback. Of course, this speaker also has the voice assistant Alexa and connectivity via WiFi. In addition, its design also stands out – especially if we compare it with the other Echo models -, betting on a semi-spherical shape.

We present the Echo Pop | Smart Wi-Fi and Bluetooth speaker with Alexa, powerful and compact sound | Anthracite

Pack of two Echo Show 5 3rd generation





We can also find another pack on the Echo Show 5 3rd generation, the most recent model. Unlike the Echo Pop, in this case we do not find the device on sale, but with the purchase of the device the store gives us another one, and all for a price of 107.98 euros, which is the official price and recommended if we buy it individual. Of course, now we can find this pack cheaper on Amazon (95.75 euros), but this time you have to enter the coupon “ECHOSHOW5” before completing the purchase.

The Echo Show 5 3rd generation is a device that also fulfills its function of being a speaker, but it has a special addition that makes it different: its 5.5 inch touch screen. This screen allows you to interact with it to find out various details about the weather and is even capable of playing streaming content from platforms such as YouTube, Netflix o Prime Video. In addition, it also comes with Alexa and you can control the video surveillance cameras that we have at home.

New Echo Show 5 (3rd generation) | Smart touch screen with Alexa designed to control your digital home devices and more | White

Samsung TQ55QN86CATXXC





On the other hand, if what you are looking for is a good television, we can find few discounts as interesting as the one the smart TV has. Samsung TQ55QN86CATXXC (QN86C). We are talking about a model with Neo QLED panel technology, whose 55-inch version we found reduced to almost half the price. Its official price is 1,699 euros, and although we have found it cheaper in recent weeks, it now stands at 888 euros, so the discount would be 811 euros.

As we say, this Samsung television integrates a 55-inch screen with Neo QLED technology, offers 4K resolution and a screen refresh rate of 120 Hz. It is compatible with HDR10+ content and has Film Director Mode to watch movies and series. Its speakers offer good 60W RMS and are compatible with Dolby Atmos. For its part, its operating system is Tizen, it works with Alexa and integrates four HDMI 2.1 ports.

Samsung TQ55QN86CATXXC, UHD 4K, Neural Quantum Processor 4K, Smart TV, DVB-T2 (H.265)

TCL 50C805





Another television with a good price reduction is the smart TV TCL 50C805. It is a model that has varied quite a bit in price, but starting from an official price of 799 euros, we now have it lower than ever. In this sense, we can take advantage of MediaMarkt’s offer to have a discount of 250 euros which leaves it for only 549 euros in its 50-inch size.

The TCL 50C805 television was launched by the brand this year, so it has some interesting specifications. First of all, its screen has QLED technology and offers 4K UHD resolution and a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz. It is compatible with the most important HDR formats, such as Dolby Vision, Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG. Its two speakers offer 15W power and are compatible with Dolby Atmos; In addition, its operating system is Google Assistant, it comes with Alexa and Google Assistant, and it integrates four ports HDMI 2.1.

TCL 50C805, QLED 4K, 144Hz Motion Clarity Pro, Dolby Atmos, Game Master Pro 2.0

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G





If you are thinking of renewing your mobile phone and are looking for something very complete with a great price, the Samsung Galaxy A54 We can find it on sale at MediaMarkt. Although this phone starts at a price of 499 euros, the truth is that in recent weeks we have found it for approximately 439 euros. Of course, now we can have it even cheaper, since with the total discount of 100 euros It stays for 399 euros.

The Samsung Galaxy A54 is one of the best mid-range phones that we can currently find. Integrate a screen 6.4-inch Super AMOLED and offers a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It has a total of 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, its battery is 5,000 mAh and it has 25 W fast charging. On a photographic level, we have a triple rear camera with a 50 MP main sensor and a front camera with a total of 32 MP.

SAMSUNG Galaxy A54 5G (128GB, 8GB RAM) Black Android Smartphone, 6.4-Inch FHD+ Infinity-O Screen, 5000 mAh Battery, Amazon Exclusive (Spanish Version)

More offers

Images | Amazon, Samsung, TCL

