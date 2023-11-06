It is possible that you were waiting for the launch of a game like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 to get the Sony PS5. The console has captivated all video game lovers and it has become one of the most desired hardware in recent years. The availability of a title like Activision’s new installment makes it even more irresistible. And with the discount that the pack has at MediaMarkt, it is a great time to get the console. Of course, keep in mind that it is a pre-purchase discount, so you will have to take advantage of it before the release date.

A console that continues to grow

PlayStation 5 sales continue to increase by leaps and bounds, having already reached more than 40 million units sold worldwide. It is on everyone’s lips thanks to releases that are causing a strong impact among the community of gaming fans. For example, just a few weeks ago Spider-Man 2 was released and became, almost instantly, one of the most successful games of the year. This variety of titles and power of its great productions is causing more and more users to let themselves be carried away by the Sony console.

The edition included in this MediaMarkt pack is the PlayStation 5 in its Standard model, so you have the unit to introduce the games in physical format following the traditional process. At the same time, you benefit from all the advantages of the machinesuch as the ability to play in 4K at 120 fps, an 825 GB internal hard drive, WiFi and Bluetooth connection, as well as HDMI 2.1 connectivity.

Plus, of course, the console includes a DualSense controller, which is ready to give you a different way to interact with games. The most characteristic thing about the controller is its haptic technology, which allows you to feel the effect of the movement in some of its buttons. interaction with game elements. This will mean that, while you play, you will notice things that you would not have felt with any other controller, not even with the latest Sony DualShock.

Call of Duty returns in a big way

MediaMarkt indicates that the delivery of these packs available for pre-purchase will take place from November 10, so, the moment you receive the console, you will be able to start playing the new episode of Call of Duty. Activision has once again reinforced the experience so that users can immerse themselves in an unparalleled FPS genre proposal, in which there will be both a campaign to enjoy alone and a multitude of multiplayer game options. Each new Call of Duty becomes a truly desired title and this new installment does not seem like it will disappoint, especially because of how good it looks graphically and the features it provides in terms of game modes.

The price of this console and game pack at MediaMarkt is 619.99 euros, but thanks to a 19% discount that is available during the pre-purchase process, you will only pay 499 euros. Whether you get the console under 500 euros, taking into account that it includes the trendy game that all action lovers want, is a factor that will be really decisive when buying it. The game, keep in mind, is included in the form of a downloadable code.

Now that you buy the console, it is best to accompany it by purchasing a second controller, since there are many games in which you will need it to enjoy the best multiplayer sessions local. MediaMarkt has a wide variety of DualSense controller colors and models, including the more than attractive Midnight Black. On the other hand, if for some reason you want a different PS5 pack, we cannot help but recommend this special bundle that includes the console, the FIFA 23 game, two controllers and the games God Of War: Ragnarok and The Last Of Us: I left.