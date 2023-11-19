Although there are still 5 days left until the real day of Black Friday arrives, all stores have started their offers on all technology devices well in advance. MediaMarkt has not been less, launching his Final Firework discounts on mobile phones, smart TVs, consoles, audio devices and also on urban mobility. We have selected the five most interesting offers, although there are many more.

Samsung TQ55QN86CATXXC





This Samsung smart TV comes with 55 inch QLED screen4K resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. It also includes Cinema Director Mode and some speakers with 60 W RMS power Dolby Atmos compatible. It has HDMI 2.1 ports to play in 4K.

Its usual price is 999 euros, but it has dropped in price to the point of remaining at 795 euros, the minimum price that makes us save 204 euros.

TV Neo QLED 55″ – Samsung TQ55QN86CATXXC, UHD 4K, Neural Quantum Processor 4K, Smart TV, DVB-T2 (H.265), Negro

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

iPhone 15





The latest Apple model has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED panel, resolution 2,532 x 1,170 px, True Tone and brightness of 2,000 nits. Mount the chip Apple A16 Bionicthis version being the one with 128 GB of storage.

The photographic section has a 48 MP main sensor, Besides having 5G (sub-6 GHz), LTE Gigabit, WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3. Its price falls for the first time from 959 to 919 euros.

Apple iPhone 15 (128 GB) – Negro

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter Essential





It is an electric scooter that belongs to the entry range of the Chinese manufacturer. It has a foldable and very light format, with a 12kg weight. Its power allows you to climb slopes of 10% and has a double braking system (E-ABS anti-lock on the front wheel and disc brake on the rear).

Its benefits are tighter, with a maximum speed of 20 km/h and an autonomy that allows travel up to 20 km. Its price goes from 249 to 199 euros.

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter, French version with anti-theft, Fixed, Black

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Microsoft Xbox Series S + Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3 meses)





The most economical version of the Microsoft console integrates the Zen 2 processor and RDNA 2 graphics. In addition, it incorporates 16 GB of RAM and a solid state drive (SSD), which has a 512 GB capacity. Allows you to use a cable HDMI 2.1 to output images with 4K UHD resolution up to 120 fps, in addition to three USB 3.1 ports and an Ethernet connector.

The pack on offer comes with a little gift, and it includes three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate totally free for a record price of 249 euros.

Pack Xbox Series S + 3 Meses de Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

JBL Charge Essential 2





If you are looking for a portable speaker with a lot of power, this JBL model has 40W power and a frequency response of 20 kHz. It is waterproof and has IPX7 protection against dust and water. With Bluetooth to connect it to your mobile phone, its battery promises a duration of 20 hours.

This Bluetooth speaker drops from 129 euros to 99 euros, with a discount of 30 euros that leaves it cheaper than ever.

JBL Charge Essential 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Speaker and Built-in Battery in One, IPX7 Water Resistance and 20-Hour Rechargeable Battery, Black

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

More offers

Remember that by subscribing to Amazon Prime you have a 30-day free trial and you can enjoy other services such as Prime Video. You can also try services like Kindle Unlimited or Audible free for 30 days.

You can be up to date and informed at all times of the main offers and news from Xataka Selección on our Telegram channel or on our profiles. TwitterFacebook and Flipboard magazine.

Note: some of the links posted here are affiliate links and may provide a profit.

Images | Samsung, Microsoft, Xiaomi, Apple and JBL

In Xataka Selection | Kick off Black Friday: these are the best technology deals

In Xataka | The prodigy that showed us the future of electric scooters was called Autoped and it was already used in 1915