Ole for MediaMarkt and its drive to celebrate Black Friday early of the official date, because it is giving us some discounts that are quite devastating. In this case, we have come across a Samsung Smart TV marketed in 2023 and that has a quite wild discount: 1,600 euros. So, as you can imagine, it will cost you a very good price.

The way MediaMarkt is preparing for Black Friday is by holding a few weeks of deals leading up to it, ensuring you don’t have to wait until Black Friday to get some top-notch discounts. Every week there are new offers and this time one of the ones they have put up is the Smart television model Samsung TQ65QN90CATXXC, a 65 inch screen Neo QLED UHD 4K technology that has features that will leave you more than satisfied. Their discount is much higher than what we are used to, so it is an excellent opportunity.

Advanced color technology

Each new television manufactured by Samsung is usually a good synonym for quality and performance. In the case of this specific model, they focus on guaranteeing users that they will enjoy color quality far above what they can imagine. Because it is not just about offering 4K UHD resolution, but they also seek to achieve a visual impact that is very up to par of the circumstances. To do this, they use Neo Quantum HDR technology, which is capable of offering a high level of definition and much more energetic colors. No less important, the brightness of the screen is optimized so that the images are highly realistic.

One of the most present features in this year’s Smart TVs, the AI ​​processor, is also included in this model from the Korean brand. It is a neural processor that is made up of 20 high-performance networks that analyze everything you are watching on television. They carry out their mission in the best way possible: optimizing content and adjusting it so you can enjoy the best quality and resolution. It does so through scaling that does not affect the original image quality and also provides high performance regardless of the resolution of the series or movie. So you don’t have to worry if what you like are old series, since on this television you will see them in luxury.

The operating system that the screen has is Tizen, with which you will have a dynamic and very complete experience, reinforced by the availability of hundreds of apps that you can install in a matter of just a few minutes. The moment you turn on the Smart TV you can start customizing it and, in no time, you will have turned it into your new entertainment center.

A sound to match

It’s not a surprise, but it’s nice to see that Samsung has also made an effort to ensure that the sound power matches the great visual capabilities of the Samsung TQ65QN90CATXXC. Thus, what we find on the screen is 60W Dolby Atmos technology, which will make you hear the sound perfectly with any type of content. Especially, if you have a Samsung sound bar, you will be able to take advantage of the television’s sound capacity to its maximum level. And this will apply to both movies and games. Because this Smart TV also excels in video games by have the Samsung Gaming Hubin which you can find hundreds of proposals from all types of companies, including Xbox.

But let’s talk about the discount and its price. The discount that MediaMarkt has applied It is 1,600 euros, which is equivalent to a 53% discount compared to the original cost of 2,999 euros. So what you will pay thanks to the store’s Black Friday Weeks will be only 1,399 euros. If you do the math, you will see that this is a very timely discount and that it will help you save much more than you could have expected.

With that discount, it is clear that you will have the budget to buy good sound equipment. Aiming high, the Samsung HW-Q990C/ZF sound bar is one out of the ordinary. You have it with a 17% discount and it is only 869 euros, also counting on a refund offer of 250 euros. Another good option, a cheaper one, is the Samsung HW-Q600C/ZF, with which you will enjoy adequate performance at a lower price: 319 euros thanks to a 41% discount.