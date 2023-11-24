Today is your lucky day because you will be able to buy this Xiaomi electric scooter with a considerable discount. It’s probably the most complete model that it has right now, so getting it at a price closer to that of some lower model is a win-win.

The master of the city with this scooter

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 4 Ultra It is a portable and safe electric scooter that makes driving easier and more comfortable. It has a climbing angle of up to 25%, and a maximum speed of up to 25 km/h.

This fits in four speed modesincluding the exclusive S+ mode, which allows you to quickly release power and only takes about 4 seconds to accelerate to 25 km/h. In addition to this, it also has sport mode (5-25 km/h), standard mode (5-25 km/h), 20 km/h) and pedestrian mode (5-6 km/h).

All this is achieved thanks to its powerful brushless motor, which offers a 940W maximum power along with outstanding transmission efficiency, allowing for powerful acceleration and great climbing performance both in and out of town. In addition, the Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Ultra has a wider and taller handlebar, as well as a larger deck, so you will enjoy an improved riding experience.

You can get more out of your driving by using the connection to the Xiaomi Home app. After pairing the scooter with your phone via Bluetooth, you can check the riding speed and remaining power in real time.

At the autonomy level, it has a high-capacity lithium battery, specifically, 561.5 Wh that offers constant power output and an ultra-long autonomy of up to 70 km. It just takes 6.5 hours to fully charge with the 124W high power adapter.

Safer driving

One of the main advantages of this premium electric scooter is its cushioning system. The Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Ultra uses a double suspension system to effectively reduce vibrations and impacts during driving, giving you a better experience.

Another advantage of this scooter is the tire system it includes. Specifically, use some Xiaomi DuraGel 10-inch tires improved to offer a comfortable and safer ride. In other words, the front and rear 10″ Xiaomi DuraGel tires are self-healing.

If an object with a diameter less than 3.5 mm gets stuck in a tire and is removed, the gelatinous layer can quickly repair the damaged part of the tire, which reduces the risk of punctureincreases the durability of the tire and allows you to continue enjoying the trip.

You can also drive in unfavorable weather conditions, because the IP55 protection It has resistance to dust and water. It is a really resistant model. Made of high-strength aluminum alloy material through optimized production and welding processes, the frame offers excellent durability and can withstand a dynamic load of up to 120 kg. The height of the driver must be a minimum of 120 centimeters and a maximum of 200 centimeters, and the scooter is not recommended for children due to their safety.

As we say, it is advisable to wait for a special promotional period to get these items, since their full price can go out of your budget. On MediaMarkt’s Black Friday you have it with a 33% discount that reduces its price from 1,199 to only 799 euros. It’s time to tour the city at the best price!

Do you want other products at the best price? Check out our compilation of the best Black Friday 2023 deals.