If you are looking for Samsung you are looking for quality, and the company demonstrates this with all its products. If you are looking for a mobile phone, the first brand that comes to mind may be Samsung, and that is normal. Its wide range of smartphones makes it one of the main mobile brands on the market.

One of the best ranges on the market is the Galaxy S20 and its Samsung Galaxy S23 model is one of the best smartphones we can buy today. And now, luckily, you can get it with a very reduced price at Mediamarkt.

Mobile features

A few months before Samsung launches its new premium range, the Samsung Galaxy S23 is one of the best mobile phones on the market if you are looking for something top of the range and highest quality. It offers us quality cameras, great power, an absolutely premium screen and storage for everything you need without worrying. In addition, it is a phone that is not too big and quite compact if you want a mobile phone that does not take up space and is comfortable and manageable when holding it.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 has a 6.1-inch screen with FHD+ resolution that will make you see anything with excellent quality. A 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x FHD+ screen that reaches 1,750 nits of brightness and allows for fluid scrolling thanks to its 120 Hz refresh rate. You will be able to see what you want in it with excellent image quality. Videos, games or all the photographs you take with its set of totally premium cameras and night vision.

The phone has three camera sensors of excellent quality with a 50 megapixel main sensor accompanied by a 10 megapixel telephoto sensor and a 12 megapixel wide angle sensor. In addition, the camera allows us to take high-quality selfies or has Nightography technology so that the videos or photos are always clear and look good even in situations where there is not good light.

You won’t have to worry about performance either because the Samsung Galaxy S23 is perfect for running any game or application and has a 4nm processor that allows us a completely fluid experience. Furthermore, with a system of refrigeration Vapor Cooling to avoid overheating and saturation. And if you want autonomy that makes you forget about the charger, the phone has a 3,900 mAh battery as well as 25 W fast charging and 15 W wireless fast charging to always have it ready. Or to charge other devices with its 4.5W inter-device charging.

Charger

Although the Samsung Galaxy S23 comes with a charging cable included, not with the power adapter that allows us to plug the mobile phone into power. But we can buy an adapter that allows us to do it if we don’t have one or if we want to take advantage of the benefits of the fast phone charging Samsung’s top of the range. An adapter to which we will connect the included cable and that will allow us that Super Fast Charging that the brand promises and that will make the mobile ready in a few minutes.

We can choose the adapter in black or white and it has a USB-C input port and a price of around 25 euros with fast charging of up to 25W on compatible devices but that will not only allow you to charge the Samsung phone but any other device you have at home at a compatible speed depending on the device itself.