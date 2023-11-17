The infectious disease turned into pandemics in 37 countries last year, compared to 22 countries in 2021.

According to a new report issued by the World Health Organization, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and others, the disease has infected 9 million children and caused the death of 136,000 people, most of them in the poorest countries.

The two organizations also said that the number of measles infections also increased by about 20 percent after immunization rates fell to their lowest level in 15 years during the pandemic.

“The increase in measles outbreaks and deaths has worsened, but unfortunately this is expected to be due to the decline in immunization rates that we have seen over the past few years,” John Verteuil, an official at the US Centers for Disease Control, said in a statement.

Two doses of measles vaccine provide a high degree of protection against the disease.

Children in developing countries in Africa, Southeast Asia, Latin America and India are most at risk of infection.

The World Health Organization and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that immunization rates in the poorest countries are about 66 percent, “a rate that shows that there is absolutely no recovery from the decline during the pandemic.”

Measles is one of the most well-known contagious diseases, and it spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes.