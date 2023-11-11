With the end of actors’ strikeMarvel and Disney must now manage the aftermath caused by this delicate period in Hollywood.

Among the first consequences due to the long stop in the filming of all the films and TV series scheduled, Marvel has remodeled theentire schedule of Phase 5 of the MCU.

Deadpool 3 was postponed to 3 maggio 2024taking the place of Captain America: Brave New World. The latter, however, has been moved to February 14, 2025.

This move seems somewhat suspicious given the filming of the aforementioned film had been completedwhile those of Deadpool 3 they were 50% complete.

According to some rumours, it seems that the first test screenings of Captain America: Brave New World have been unsuccessful and, therefore, Marvel would have decided to plan some additional footage to repair.

Also Blade is the victim of this remodulation of the calendar, given that it passes from February 14, 2025 to November 7 of the same year. The film in question, announced before the COVID-19 pandemic, has already suffered numerous postponements and filming hasn’t started yet.

Also in 2025, according to the new calendar, they will be released in theaters Fantastic 4 (2 May 2025) e Thunderbolts (July 25, 2025). This being the case, if in 2025 we will have four MCU filmsnext year in theaters Only Deadpool 3 will arrive.