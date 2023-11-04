In the qualifying sessions held yesterday in Interlagos, which defined the starting grid for the Brazilian Grand Prix, pole position went to Max Verstappen, but the absolute fastest lap of the three sessions was however achieved by Lando Norris. In Q2, with the same tires as his rivals, the McLaren driver achieved the best time, preceding Verstappen by 0″141. Then the mistake in Q3, made not so much by Norris but by the team. “Everything was decided within a couple of minutes at the start of the session – commented Andrea Stella – we were among the last to leave the pits and the weather conditions worsened rapidly”.

Norris was the seventh of the ten drivers on the track in Q3 to cross the finish line, as well as seventh in the final classification (he then became sixth on the evening at Interlagos thanks to Russell’s penalty), paying for the increase in wind as well as the drop in temperatures of the track.

“The moment of exit from the pits was crucial – continued the McLaren team principal – and unfortunately we were unable to capitalize on the good potential of the single-seaters. We had an excellent qualifying session from a car performance point of view, we were very competitive in both Q1 and Q2, and I think we could have been at the top of the grid. The positive side is that we will be able to make up for it in the Sprint Shootout and the Sprint race, and also on Sunday if we confirm a good pace there will be the possibility of moving up.”

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Andrea Stella, Team Principal McLaren

“It’s certainly not the result we wanted – added a disappointed Norris – we showed good pace in the dry, but we weren’t good enough at getting onto the track at the right time with the rain that came. A real shame, it was a great missed opportunity.”

Like last week in Mexico, the weekend started uphill for Norris, but Interlagos will offer him the chance to make up for it in qualifying and the sprint race scheduled for today. “We will do our best to make up for it in the Sprint – confirmed Lando – but at the moment I am still disappointed with what happened”.

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60, leaves the garage late in Q3

Things went worse for Piastri, but in his case too there are all the mitigating factors. Oscar ended up spinning when braking at turn 12, but the track conditions were now at the limit. “I’m not sure what really happened – he commented – the grip suddenly disappeared and I had already struggled a lot in the first two sectors. Things seemed to be going well up until that moment, but now there’s no point thinking about it, we’ll try again and see what we can do in the Sprint.”

Beyond the complications that arrived in Q3, McLaren’s performance was a good show of strength which puts it forward as Red Bull’s first challenger in qualifying and the sprint race scheduled for today. In particular Norris, given that he will be able to count (the only one together with Verstappen among the top drivers) on two sets of new soft tyres, and also in view of Sunday’s race Lando is to be considered a candidate for the podium.

