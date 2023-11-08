Since McLaren introduced the second major update package for the MCL60, i.e. from the Singapore Grand Prix, the performance of the Woking single-seaters has improved further.

A question of lap time, but also of tire management, which has now become much gentler than in the first two thirds of the season. A progress, that of the team directed by Andrea Stella, which began in late spring and which led it to be the second reference team for results in the second half of 2023.

We witnessed yet another show of strength from Lando Norris at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix in Brazil: the Briton was the only one to maintain an acceptable gap from the elusive Max Verstappen, also doing a first stint of the race on Soft tires like this competitive enough to make the team think they can fight for victory.

“In terms of approach, during the race we really looked for victory, especially after the red flag,” said team principal Andrea Stella at the end of the Brazilian grand prix. “This is why we fitted Lando with the best set of Soft tires at the start, which were new. The intention was to take the lead straight away and put Verstappen in an unprecedented situation, then possibly seeing how to cover his stops and so on.”

“We weren’t able to take the lead at the start, we were very close. But after the start our tires started to overheat and we needed to get to the target lap to have a good pace, also because Alonso wasn’t that far away from us. It looked like he could lap at our pace and keep up with us. But certainly in the first stint we really pushed.”

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren, second place, celebrates upon arrival in Parc Fermé

“I think that, after the first stint, Max had a comfortable lead, he was able to manage the situation. Every time we tried to get close to him, especially in the second stint, he then set 2 super times which separated us again After the first stint, unfortunately there wasn’t much we could do to counteract it.”

In the first stint Norris managed to limit the gap to Verstappen, but with tire degradation starting to make itself felt before the first pit stop, the situation evolved, taking Max’s direction definitively. Stella was clear: it’s not a question of dirty air that Lando had and the 3-time world champion didn’t, but the even better tire management that the RB19 can have against McLaren and all its rivals.

Red Bull makes a real difference when the tires are used. It manages to manage them well, minimizing degradation. The package introduced in Singapore by McLaren has improved the MCL60s quite a bit, but it is not and will not be enough between now and the end of the season to beat Verstappen and his car on equal terms.

“At the moment the difference between us hasn’t been the dirty air. I think the difference is more in terms of the lap times we are able to do with used tyres. We have seen that with new tires we can also fight for position, but as the tires start to degrade, you can see how Red Bull has less degradation than us and the others.”

“In Sao Paulo the tires were degrading maybe a tenth every two laps. So it’s a significant amount of degradation and if you can limit it, after 10 laps in a stint, it’s tenths of a second. So I think it’s this where they are superior in the moment and where we think they make a difference.”

“We can’t do much with this car. The car has improved with the update that arrived in Singapore in terms of tire management, but not enough to be able to compete with Red Bull especially when the degradation is as high as today. And we also saw other single-seaters have notable degradation like Mercedes and Ferrari”, concluded the engineer from Orvieto.