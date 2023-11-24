Over the years, the collaboration between McLaren and Mercedes has created important moments, including the conquest of various world titles with Mika Hakkinen and Lewis Hamilton, as well as numerous successes with the many drivers who have passed through Woking, including Kimi Raikkonen, Jenson Button and Fernando Alonso.

A partnership that began way back in 1995 when, after several agreements with various suppliers following Honda’s farewell, the British team decided to embrace the German company’s project. A collaboration that then continued continuously until 2014, until the moment in which McLaren decided to conclude the agreement to marry again with Honda, in order to have an exclusive partner in a regulatory phase in which it was considered fundamental not be supported by other brands already present in Formula 1.

The Woking team then returned to Mercedes-AMG engines in 2021, following the conclusion of the partnership with Renault. Since then, the British team has won the 2021 Italian Grand Prix, which also represents the most recent success for any customer team in the top category. In the last three seasons, powered by the Star Power Unit, McLaren has achieved 15 podiums, as well as two pole positions in Shootout qualifying and victory in this year’s Qatar Sprint Race with Oscar Piastri at the wheel of the MCL60.

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60, first place, takes the checkered flag in the sprint while his team applauds from the pit wall

A combination is destined to continue for several years, given that McLaren and Mercedes have confirmed that they have signed the renewal for the supply of the Power Unit from 2026 to 2030, i.e. in the period in which the new technical cycle will debut. The new engines for 2026 will have an estimated power ratio that will derive from approximately 50% from the internal combustion engine and 50% from the electric part. This result was achieved by increasing the performance of the hybrid part and rebalancing that of the internal combustion engine, while still offering a maximum power which, according to forecasts, should be above 1000 horsepower.

“Working with strong customer teams has been a cornerstone of our motorsport strategy” – explained the head of Mercedes-Benz Motorsport, Toto Wolff -. “This has many benefits: it provides a clear competitive benchmark, accelerates our technical learning and strengthens the overall F1 business for Mercedes-Benz. McLaren has been a fierce and fair competitor since 2021, especially in the second half of this season. McLaren’s good performance underlines the importance of transparent and equal supply to all customer teams in the sport if we are to achieve the target of ten teams fighting for podiums.”

The new 2026 Power Units will run on 100% sustainable fuels, complying with rigorous sustainability criteria in both production and formulation: furthermore, consumption with smaller tanks should also be reduced. The electrical systems will have an estimated power of 350 kW, almost three times more powerful than the current MGU-K, in order to compensate for the abandonment of the MGU-H, an essential element on the current generation units.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Technical detail of the McLaren MCL60: a Mercedes Power Unit beats under the bodywork

“The HPP team has a long and successful history with McLaren and we are pleased to confirm the extension of the relationship into the new regulatory cycle” – commented Hywel Thomas, Managing Director of Mercedes-AMG High Performance Powertrains – “Securing this agreement now , with two seasons remaining before 2026, offers us a great opportunity to optimize our joint efforts to make progress in terms of lap times. We look forward to renewing our relationship and working together to achieve this goal “.

With a view to 2026, Mercedes has already started the development of the new Power Units in mid-2022 at Mercedes-AMG High Performance Powertrains in Brixworth, United Kingdom, where over the years engineers have also worked on electric powertrains intended for Formula E , thus being able to work closely on various solutions. Preparation for 2026 is a long-term game, where clarity and continuity will be extremely important: having an extra customer team will ensure that more data can be collected, particularly in the early part of development when the cars hit the track .

McLaren is therefore the first customer team to sign a supply agreement for the new regulatory cycle. Aston Martin, one of the teams currently linked to Mercedes, has in fact decided to partner exclusively with Honda starting from 2026.

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60

Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing, said he was clearly satisfied with the agreement, underlining how fundamental it is to have a solid foundation for the new technical cycle: “Mercedes-Benz has been a brilliant and reliable partner of the McLaren Formula 1 Team. “The contract extension is an indication of the confidence that our shareholders and the entire team have in their powertrains and in the direction we are taking with them in the new era of regulations that awaits us. We have achieved successes together, both in the last three seasons, both when they had previously been suppliers to the team, so we look forward to continued success in the future as we continue our journey to compete at the top of the table again.”

Andrea Stella, Team Principal of the McLaren F1 Team, added: “We are delighted to confirm the long-term renewal of our Power Unit agreement with Mercedes-Benz in the new regulatory era. We have great confidence in Mercedes and our relationship with They have supported our journey back to the top of the grid thus far, and the security and stability this partnership brings is critical to ensuring we continue on this upward trajectory. I would like to thank them for their cooperation that they have offered us so far and we look forward to the years to come with confidence.”

