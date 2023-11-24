The first day of track action in Abu Dhabi started off in the right direction for McLaren, with both drivers happy with the behavior of the car, which undoubtedly proved to be more competitive than what was initially seen in Las Vegas. If the American track, especially at the beginning of the weekend, had showcased some critical points of the MCL60, at Yas Marina it seems like a different story.

Lando Norris missed the first free practice session due to the rule that each team must field a rookie on at least two occasions during the season. The Briton was replaced by the team’s newly announced reserve driver Patricio O’Ward, but then returned for the second hour of free practice, finishing in second place, less than half a tenth behind championship leader Charles Leclerc.

Despite a particularly troubled session due to two red flags, Norris found a good rhythm, managing to quickly feel in tune with the car on a track more suited to bringing out certain strengths of the MCL60. Clearly, given the particular fuel loads the times only tell part of the story, but the riders still seem happy with the start of the weekend.

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60

Reflecting on his first day in Abu Dhabi, Norris explained: “It was a decent day. Obviously there was a bit of a mess, we didn’t do too many laps today, I think it was five hard laps in total. So, It wasn’t the Friday I would have liked, especially from the point of view of FP2, I felt like I had lost even more.”

“But I felt comfortable and I gained confidence very quickly, which is always important on a day where FP1 is missed. But I immediately gained confidence and was able to continue, the car behaved quite well, I’m there some things to check but otherwise it was a decent day,” explained the Englishman.

“Having only done one session today I’m happy, the car was obviously fast enough, there’s definitely something to find. I think we’re very close, it will be the same tomorrow in qualifying. One or two tenths is easily worth five or six positions for tomorrow afternoon. It’s not about being first or last today, I don’t think this matters much, but about trying to find the little things that can make the difference tomorrow.”

“We’re in a good position. We’re more confident and comfortable than in Las Vegas and other races, but there haven’t been many long runs with high fuel loads. In fact zero. We’re a bit behind from a fuel perspective. long run, but maybe tomorrow I will be able to recover”, added Norris, underlining how realistically tomorrow in FP3, however when the track will be warmer, the team could consider spending part of the session to recover the long run program lost today due to the red flags.

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60

Piastri took part in the first hour of testing, finishing in eighth place, followed by tenth in FP2. It’s a track he knows well, as the rookie last raced at Abu Dhabi in 2021 in Formula 2, winning both the Sprint and Feature Race in a magical year as he won the title. After many events where he had never raced before, given that the last stage on which he had already raced in the preparatory categories was Monza, Piastri finally returned to a familiar circuit.

“It was nice to be back in a place where I’ve driven before. That said, it wasn’t the smoothest day for everyone. FP2 was quite disrupted by various events, there are definitely some things to work on, but the car felt really good. competitive. I’m confident in what I’m capable of doing, I just need to correct a couple of mistakes and we’ll be good to go… FP3 will be characterized by very different track conditions and you have to pay attention to what you learn there.”

“I think the car is in a good condition, there are some things to fine-tune here and there, some things to change in my driving, but all in all it’s in a good position. Q3 is definitely the minimum target. I think that Lando has shown that the pace of the car is now established, and I’m quite confident that if I can put everything together, I can be there too. Maybe we didn’t fully understand what the pace of the Red Bull was today, but I think we can fight to stay up front.”

Read also: