The publication of the entry list for the 2024 season of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship has confirmed the approval for the application presented by McLaren Automotive and United Autosports.

On the starting grid of the brand new LMGT3 Class we will therefore see the two 720S GT3 EVOs prepared by the British team, which had sent the documentation a few weeks ago, but without enjoying any priority status to enter the list.

FIA and ACO had a lot to do to draw up the list, carefully evaluating all the cases trying not to disappoint anyone, or at least rejecting as few requests as possible, considering that among the Hypercars there were 19 seats and therefore 18 remained for the GT3 category, with priorities granted to the brands present among the prototypes.

While waiting for all the crews to be complete, car #59 will be entrusted to Grégoire Saucy, a Swiss with a history in Formula Regional and FIA F3, as a driver with a Gold license, while the #95 will for now go to Marino Sato, a Japanese with experience in Italian F4, F3 Europe, Euroformula Open, FIA F2 and already signed by the team to race in IMSA with LMP2 next year.

McLaren 720S GT3 EVO

“We are very proud and grateful for the confirmation of the two participations in the WEC for United and McLaren – says Richard Dean, CEO of the English team – Proud to represent McLaren in a World Championship and, of course, for its return to the 24 Hours of Le Mans , and grateful because we know that the success of the WEC has increased the demand for grid seats.”

“This is a demonstration of confidence from the WEC and McLaren in our project, and we are determined to repay this confidence with results on the track.”

“We are delighted to have Grégoire in our WEC programme, he has impressed everyone and has shown that he knows how to win in some of the most difficult championships in Europe. Moving from a single seater to a GT is an important step for him, but he has impressed the team for his focus and determination and it is clear that he will do whatever it takes to succeed in the WEC.”

“Marino really deserves this opportunity in the WEC with McLaren, he has done an amazing job for United in LMP2 this year. Not only is he a great personality to have in the team, but he has also been fast and reliable, winning three out of six races in the his debut season among sportscars”.

Michael Leiters, CEO of McLaren Automotive, adds: “We are delighted to have been confirmed for the 2024 WEC season and would like to thank ACO for our inclusion in an extremely competitive LMGT3 Class. Motorsport is central to our brand and we build our own cars using track technology to give them the supreme performance our customers expect from a McLaren.”

“It will be a very exciting and extremely close season between the teams, which is why we have chosen United Autosports as our racing partner. This team has an excellent reputation in endurance racing.”

Photo by: SRO

Saucy is obviously delighted: “I’m thrilled to join McLaren and United, and to make my debut in the FIA ​​WEC, taking on the challenge with the 720S GT3 EVO. I’m looking forward to knowing that I’ll have my first experience at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, a truly special race. I can’t wait to discover other tracks that are new to me such as Qatar, Sao Paulo, COTA and Fuji. I really enjoy getting to know new tracks.”

Sato comments: “I’m really excited and I thank everyone around me, United and McLaren for this wonderful opportunity. It will definitely be a busy season and I’m looking forward to taking part in many important races on the calendar, especially the 6 Hours of Fuji which It will be my first car race in Japan!”