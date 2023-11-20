Glenn McGee and Anthony McIntosh became the 2023 Lamborghini Super Trofeo Champions in the World Finals staged this morning in Vallelunga, where Shota Abkhazava took home the Lamborghini Cup Class title.

In Race 2 AM-LC we didn’t experience any great emotions until the second half, when a series of contacts and accidents shuffled the rankings, changing the fate of the race and the fight at the Toro single-brand World Championships.

In particular, Gabriel Rindone – until then with the podium in his hands and virtually the AM title in his pocket – went wide at the ‘Semaforo’ and then skidded and crashed into the innocent Grzegorz Moczulski (GT3 Poland), thus losing positions and making McGee third general.

Shortly afterwards a contact between Ofir Levy (USRT) and Kurt Wagner (Micanek Motorsport) in the middle of the group also put Mark Wilgus (USRT) out of action in the ‘Campagnano’, causing the entry of the Safety Car, which then left the scene at 3′ from time for the last battles.

Those who didn’t have major problems were the Autovitesse duo formed by Varutti/Piguet, always leading the category and capable of gaining momentum by controlling the situation, beating Anapoli/Randazzo at the finish line, who gave VSR the AM podium followed by McIntosh/McGee , AM World Champions with PPR thanks to their third place.

Graham Doyle (WTR) managed to overtake Moczulski/Lewandowski in the duel for fourth place overall in the hard-fought final, but also Abkhazava, who however needed second place in LC to take his first Lamborghini World title.

After recovering, Rindone finished seventh overall, keeping McDonald (USRT) behind him, completing the LC podium, while in the Top10 we also find Walker (PPM) and H.Kwong/E.Kwong (Triple Ace Racing).

Also noteworthy is the premature retirement of Ibrahim Badawy, who started attacking Varutti but stopped after just a few laps due to a gearbox failure.

LAMBORGHINI WORLD FINALS AM-LC: Gara 2