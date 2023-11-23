The toy company, McFarlane Toys, has released a new Wonder Woman figure full of details and with a limited strip that makes it more special.

The latest gem in the world of collectibles has just been announced and it is none other than the wonder woman action figurecourtesy of McFarlane Toys. This collector’s edition is already capturing attention and generating expectations among fans. Ready to dive into this new release that promises to be a milestone in the DC universe?

The figure of McFarlane Toys It’s not just a toy, it’s a meticulously detailed piece of artwith a 7-inch scale based on the DC Multiverse. Designed to capture the essence of the character, this figure comes equipped with ultra detailed articulationoffering up to 22 points of movement for a wide range of poses and play.

Equipment of a warrior

Diana of Themyscira arrives loaded with accessories: a lasso, sword, axe, shield, and four additional hands. But that is not all, Also includes a power battery, two power effects and a figure base. A detail that collectors will appreciate is the collectible art card Featuring character art on the front and a biography on the back, plus a display stand.

For true fans, the toy company has released a video showing this action figure in detail. Elevated on the hidden island of Themyscira, Princess Diana is an Amazon, her people’s gift to humanity. As Themyscira’s ambassador to the World of Man, Diana has strived to be an example of her, although sometimes the differences between her birthplace and her new home present challenges. She represents the possibility and potential of a life without war, hatred or violence, being a beacon of hope for all who are in need.

Where and when to get it?

The wonder woman action figure will begin shipping to customers and fans from December 22th. Currently you can reserve at Amazon, GameStop, Target, McFarlane Toys Store, Entertainment Earth and Big Bad Toy Store. Some suppliers will limit bookings, so don’t delay placing your order to avoid delivery delays.

What do you think about this new collector’s edition of Wonder Woman? Are you thinking of reserving one for yourself? Don’t hesitate to leave your comments and opinions about this new action figure that will soon arrive at McFarlane Toys. Your voice is important in this universe of collectibles!

McFarlane Toys and its impact on the DC Comics universe

action figures DC Comics carried out by McFarlane Toys have revolutionized the collectibles market, marking a milestone in the industry. With its commitment to quality and detailMcFarlane Toys has not only captured the essence of iconic DC characters, but has also raised the bar for what fans can expect from an action figure.

Among the most prominent characters There are Batman, Superman and Joker, each with their own series of figures showing a variety of costumes, eras and artistic styles. These figures are not just reproductions, they are artistic interpretations that reflect the evolution of these characters over the years in comics.

Batmanfor example, has been represented in various versions, from his classic appearance to his version of “The Dark Knight Returns”. Similarly, Superman He has had figures ranging from his classic representation in a blue and red suit to more modern and alternative versions.

What is notable about McFarlane Toys is its ability to include minute details and accessories that enrich the collecting experience. From textured capes to joints that allow for dynamic posing, these figures are a dream for any DC and action figure fan.

Besides, McFarlane Toys doesn’t limit itself to the main characters; They have also produced figures of lesser-known characters, bringing richness and depth to the DC universe. that few toy manufacturers have achieved. This diversity in their catalog allows collectors to have a wider range of figures to choose from, making their collection unique and personal.

In short, McFarlane Toys’ DC Comics figures are not only notable for their top qualitybut also for the diversity and depth from their catalogue, making them essential pieces for any comics fan and collector.