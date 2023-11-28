

Low IQ

Veysel has been psychiatrically examined. In the first phase of the investigation, the psychiatrists concluded that the suspect has an IQ of 54. According to this report, the man also suffers from anxiety disorders. It is also stated that the man is afraid of being liquidated in prison.

The suspect did not cooperate during his investigation in the Pieter Baan Center. He is said to have said several times that he did this to spite the Public Prosecution Service. The PBC employees assume that the suspect suffers from a delusional disorder.