The Islamic-Arab Emergency Summit was held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday (11/11/2023). Photo/Pool

RIYADH – Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman (MBS) called on Israel to be responsible for crimes against humanity against civilians in the Gaza Strip. He also asked for a ceasefire to stop the Gaza war.

“We are facing a humanitarian disaster that shows the failure of the UN Security Council and the international community,” said MBS at the opening of the Extraordinary Islamic-Arab Summit on Saturday (11/11/2023).

MBS emphasized that ending the war in Gaza would open a humanitarian path. “Israel’s flagrant violations of international law must stop,” MBS said.

MBS also condemned Israel’s atrocities which killed thousands of civilians. He emphasized that Saudi Arabia would push for a concerted effort to end the siege on the enclave.

“We must work together to end the siege on Gaza and provide assistance,” he said. He also pushed for a solution to bring about stability by ending Israel’s colonialism in Palestine.

“The Palestinian people must be given the right to establish an independent state,” he said.

Leaders of Arab and Islamic countries gathered in Saudi Arabia for crisis talks on the escalating Israel-Gaza conflict.

The emergency meeting came after a bloody attack by Hamas militants on October 7 that Israeli officials said left around 1,200 people dead and 239 people taken hostage. However, Israel’s attack on Gaza caused thousands of civilian casualties in Gaza.

(ahm)