MBP brings the T1002VX to Eicma 2023, a crossover adventure powered by the 997 cc 80° V-twin engine that already powers the C1002V cruiser. Aesthetically the bike shows off modern and angular lines, dominated at the front by a large headlight with double light. On the sides of the tank the plastic side panels stand out, while at the rear we find a large luggage rack plate. The heart of the project is the engine, which as mentioned is a 997 cc 80° V-twin unit which generates, according to the declared data, around 90 HP at 7,750 rpm and a maximum torque of 95 Nm at 5,000 rpm. The gearbox has six gears and is assisted by a clutch equipped with anti-slipper, while the final transmission is by chain.