The Moto Bologna Passione brand of the Keeway group is ready to distribute the new power cruiser with a V-engine of 997 cc and 70 kW. Let’s get to know her better

November 30, 2023

Motorcycle Bologna Passionfor brevity MBPis the brand founded in 2022 by Keeway Motor Group and located right in the Emilian capital, in our Motor Valley. The name is already quite explanatory of the intentions, but if that were not enough, it is enough to take a look at the range that is proposed to perceive a certain passionate component underlined by elements of Italian design made accessible by Asian production. The originality of the projects is well exemplified by the cruiser C1002V which mixes the traditional themes of the cruiser segment with a personal and modern aesthetic closer to the sporty power cruiser and with more futuristic accents.

At the heart of it all is an engine V-twin and 997cc 4-stroke, 8 valves and liquid cooling, with cylinders positioned at 80° and capable of pushing the 268 kg of the C1002V to the maximum speed of 198 km/h. Power is 70kW at 7600 rpm and is combined with a 6-speed gearbox with belt final drive. As far as cycling is concerned, we meet one KYB inverted telescopic fork with 120 mm of travel and a KYB Pro-Link rear monoshock with 90 mm of travel. The tires have generous dimensions to say the least with even a 240 mm at the rear and a 130 mm at the front both on an 18″ rim. The brakes are by Juan with 320 mm discs at the front and 300 mm at the rear combined with Bosch ABS. The saddle is 68 cm from the ground, the wheelbase is 1,665 mm and the tank has a capacity of 22 liters. The lights are LED and the color TFT is 5 inches. Like all MBPs, the C1002V is also equipped with connectivity and an integrated GPS system initially offered with a free package: the routes are updated automatically, without the need for a Bluetooth connection as the vehicle is always connected to the network. The C1002V will soon be available from the official MBP dealer network, in the colors Black and Gray at a list price of 9.990 euro f.c.