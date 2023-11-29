So far in 2023, ten drug houses in Enschede have been closed by order of the mayor. Last year there were thirteen. The municipality of Enschede has a closure policy when hard and soft drugs are found in a home or building. In collaboration with the police and the Public Prosecution Service, the municipality of Enschede deliberately takes strict and tough action against drug trafficking, with the aim of putting an end to drug trafficking, nuisance and the rise of drug users and criminals. The trade in and use of drugs is a threat to the safety, health and living environment of the neighborhood.