The next Marvel Studios series that we will see on Disney Plus will be ECHO and now we have very interesting details.

We’re eager to find out what Marvel Studios is cooking up under its new Marvel Spotlight label, especially knowing that the ECHO series will be the first with a TV-MA rating, similar to Netflix’s acclaimed Daredevil.

The most exciting thing is the connection of the protagonist with iconic characters. It looks like Daredevil and Kingpin will have pivotal roles in this action-packed and suspenseful show. What could this mean for the plot? Will we see epic confrontations or unexpected alliances?

ECHO promises to take us into unexplored territories, unraveling the source of Maya López’s new powers and, at the same time, shedding light on the path that well-known characters will follow in this universe.

Details about Maya Lopez.

ECHO’s gripping journey unfolds through the series’ moving flashbacks, revealing a tragic car accident, the loss of his mother, and the loss of his leg. Her father’s ties to the Kingpin and the protagonist’s training as an enforcer are revealed.

Pursued by the Cartel’s hitmen, ECHO skillfully displays her combat prowess, catching them off guard with her unexpected superiority. But endangering her entire hometown.

This forces Echo to embark on a spiritual quest. This odyssey ultimately guides her to obtain mystical tattoos, endowing her with extraordinary superhuman abilities.

Marvel Studios

The five-episode series spotlights Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) as she is pursued by Wilson Fisk’s (Vincent D’Onofrio) criminal empire.

ECHO also stars Chaske Spencer (Wild Indian, The English), Graham Greene (1883, Goliath), Tantoo Cardinal (Killers of the Flower Moon, Stumptown), Devery Jacobs (FX’s Reservation Dogs, American Gods), and Zahn McClarnon (Dark). Winds, FX’s Reservation Dogs), Cody Lightning (Hey, Viktor!, Four Sheets for the Wind) and Vincent D’Onofrio (Hawkeye, the Godfather of Harlem).

The series will begin airing from January 10, 2024 on Disney Plus, the streaming platform that can be accessed with this link.