Whether we like it or not, the future of streaming seems to be ad-supported accounts. All services are addressing this and maneuvering in one way or another to get users to accept it. Now it is Max who introduces a change that will go live on December 5 in United States.

Take it or leave it

Other companies have chosen to eliminate fees that they are no longer interested in having available in their service. This is the case of Netflix, which we have already seen how it has erased the Basic plan in one fell swoop. In the case of Max, they have chosen the alternative of making the service they offer so bad that they possibly hope that users will end up making the change of their own free will towards one of the rates with advertising.

Until now, this plan, priced at $15.99 per month, offered the ability to play content in 4K and HDR, as well as watch movies and series on up to three devices simultaneously. But the company has cut it back drastically and eliminated both 4K and HDR and has also reduced devices just two. In favor of Max, the only favorable thing that can be said is that this rate had been stopped being offered to new clients some time ago, so only those who had previously contracted it had it active. In any case, it is still a less remarkable situation.

What are the alternatives?

It is the same philosophy as always: you have to pay more to maintain the service you were enjoying before or give in and start using a new one. Max account that has ads. In the first case, users will have to make the jump to the Ultimate rate, which costs $19.99 per month. By making this payment, subscribers will be able to maintain playback in HDR and 4K, as well as enjoy Dolby Vision technology, which can be a good addition to take into account.

Another change that is incorporated into the Ultimate account is the possibility of carrying out downloading up to 100 titles as opposed to the 30 downloads offered by the plan that is being discontinued. However, when considering whether to decide to pay more or not, it would not be a bad idea to take a look at the variety of content available in 4K, since the platform has not been very generous in this regard either lately.

Those who are not willing to spend $4 more per month will have to opt for their reduced account or switch to the ad-supported rate. It costs $9.99 and is, as we told you before, the main trend that the main platforms in the streaming market are opting for. In Spain, as you surely already know, Max will arrive next year in 2024 and the abandonment of the HBO Max name It will mean changes to take into account, probably including a new series of rates, as well as new releases. Today, the service costs 9.99 euros in Spain and it is also possible to contract it through Vodafone TV.

Although the ad-supported version is not yet available in our country, in 2024 it is expected that it will also be one of the news on which the service bets. For the moment, we still have time to enjoy the platform as we have done until now and, next year, we will begin to consider what we do with our subscription. It also remains to be seen what options and alternatives Max provides to Spanish users.