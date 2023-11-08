Max Verstappen is not a fan of Las Vegas, but he still unveils a special Las Vegas helmet.

A brand new Formula 1 circuit will be on the calendar next week. But you probably won’t have missed that. There is a ridiculous hype being created around the Las Vegas GP. Formula 1’s marketing machine is running at full speed.

All the fuss surrounding the Las Vegas Grand Prix is ​​of course not for Max Verstappen. “First of all, I think we are there more for the show than for the racing itself,” Motorsport.com said. “I’m like: I’m going there, I’m doing my thing and I’m out again,” says Max.

Max Verstappen is not a fan of Las Vegas, but he also participates in the Vegas hype. Today he is presenting a special helmet with a Las Vegas theme on his social media. Although that probably wasn’t his own idea.

In any case, the fact is that Max will wear a new helmet during the Las Vegas GP. Earlier today, Ferrari also unveiled special outfits, but they did not have a specific Vegas theme. Max’s new headgear does have that.

The helmet is basically white, which of course looks familiar. However, the Vegas helmet is decorated with yellow accents, various gambling-related images and to top it off, some kind of glitter pattern. This must of course symbolize the glitz and glamor of the gambling city, which Max finds so fantastic.

Fortunately, Max Verstappen doesn’t have to do any unboxing or anything like that in the video, so he doesn’t have to feign enthusiasm. By the way, he does get some extra pocket money from it. A new helmet also means a new item in the webshop…

