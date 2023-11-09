Limburg is being put on the international map thanks to Geert Wilders and Max Verstappen.

What does Max Verstappen have in common with Geert Wilders? That they are both from Limboland of course, but that is not the only thing. Max and Geert are the only Dutch people to have appeared on the cover of Time Magazine in the past 60 years. And if you’re on the cover of Time, then you’ve really made it.

In the run-up to the Las Vegas GP, the famous magazine features our own Max Verstappen on the cover. The last time a Dutchman appeared alone on the cover was in 1960. That was John Hugo Loudon, CEO of Shell. In 2017, Wilders was on the cover, but he had to share that honor with Marine Le Pen.

Does Time Magazine’s extensive interview also yield a few tasty quotes? Well, not actually, because there are mainly a lot of things that we already know. He doesn’t like Drive to Survive, his hobby is sim racing and Jos once left it at a gas station.

This is nothing new for us Dutch, but it probably is for the Americans. They mainly rely on Drive to Survive and Max Verstappen was not seen in that until recently. Therefore, Time Magazine’s article will be very informative for them.

This article Max Verstappen follows in the footsteps of Geert Wilders first appeared on Ruetir.