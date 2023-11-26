Just one last time. One more time we can see the master and his machine at work. This year Max Verstappen drove the best year anyone has ever driven in F1. So enjoy this race before the Red Bull RB19 is retired. In addition: after the Abu Dhabi GP 2023, there will be almost a hundred days without F1.

The start of the 2023 Abu Dhabi GP

Leclerc has a better start. Verstappen tries to cut him off in the first corner but arrives too late. Verstappen then brakes later, keeping the lead. But Leclerc is not giving up. Verstappen defends fiercely and leaves little room for Leclerc to take action. Once again the two enter the corner side by side and again Verstappen emerges as the winner. A great duel between the two drivers.

After the fight, Verstappen drives away from Leclerc. The Ferrari comes back for a moment, but the following lap the gap is again one and a half seconds. Behind the top two, Norris is off to a great start. He outpaces his teammate for P3. From Norris the differences remain within a second, creating a large DRS train.

Not a great start to the end of the season

Apart from some failed – and later successful – overtaking actions by Russell, a dramatic stop by Norris, DRS overtaking actions in the midfield and a collision between Hamilton and Gasly, F1 will not have a spectacular final race in Abu Dhabi. In the meantime, Toto Wolff speaks encouraging words into Hamilton’s ears several times. It seems to irritate the driver more than motivate him.

His teammate Russell is keeping up the pace nicely. The British driver splits the McLarens. His good race is important for the battle for second place among the constructors. Especially because Sainz started from P16 and Hamilton is having a bad day. Russell is the first of the top five to make his two pit stops. He drives out of the pits and enters the track just before Norris. After this, Russell gets help from Stroll, who defends better against Norris than against Russell.

Alonso does Alonso things

Fernando Alonso tells his team that they are the slowest car on the straights. When Hamilton then comes out of the pits, Alonso pulls a dirty trick. Tens of meters before the braking zone, Alonso takes his foot off the gas and blocks Hamilton. The Mercedes driver could have dived on the inside, but was shocked and reacted too late. This means Alonso keeps the position. The stewards look at the incident, but decide not to punish Alonso.

Where Alonso does Alonso things, Pérez does not improve his image. When overtaking Norris, Pérez is half wrong. Pérez then refuses to steer into the bend, forcing Norris to wait a long time before steering into the bend. This causes the two to touch each other. The drivers naturally blame each other for the touché. The stewards blame the Red Bull driver. Pérez receives a five-second penalty.

Mercedes and Ferrari fight for P2 until the last lap

With five laps to go, Mercedes has the upper hand. Pérez’s penalty allows Russell to give up his place to the Red Bull. Now it is important to catch up and stay within five seconds of Pérez. Mercedes is helped by Sainz. He is driving on the tires he started with and therefore has to make another pit stop. When he does that, he falls outside the points. Partly because of this, Mercedes takes second place in the team championship.

But the very best this year was Max Verstappen. No one comes even close to the RB19-Verstappen combination. In his last race in the most dominant F1 car ever, he finished 18 seconds ahead of the first competitor. That competitor is Pérez. Leclerc and Russell remain within five seconds of Pérez, leaving Leclerc second and Russell third. Mercedes comes second among the teams ahead of Ferrari.

F1 in Abu Dhabi: the results

Verstappen Leclerc Russell Pérez Norris Piastri Alonso Tsunoda Hamilton Stroll Ricciardo Ocon Gasly Albon Hülkenberg Sargeant Zhou Sainz Bottas Magnussen