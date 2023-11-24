Max Verstappen wants to end a stellar season with a victory, yet another in 2023, but Friday’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – the last F1 event – did not live up to his expectations.

The three-time world champion set the third fastest time at the end of the second free practice session on the Yas Marina track, just over a tenth off the reference time set by Charles Leclerc with Ferrari.

If the Red number 16 showed that it started the weekend well, the same thing certainly cannot be said for the Red Bull. Verstappen is not happy with the balance of his RB19, too understeering and too accustomed to following the bumps of the Abu Dhabi asphalt.

“We weren’t able to do much today, also because our balance was quite out of phase. The car was jumping a lot, it had a lot of understeer and this tells us that we will have a lot of work to do in view of tomorrow’s sessions.”

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

“We certainly have a lot to recover and we will only have Free Practice 3 to prepare for qualifying. Time will be short for us.”

At the second green flag, the one given following the accident involving Nico Hulkenberg, Max Verstappen found himself in front of several cars proceeding slowly in the exit lane from the pit lane.

At that point, aware of having little time to set a time, Max tried to overtake the cars in front of him, but some of these – especially the Mercedes of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton – hindered him and pressed him against the wall.

It is not clear whether the maneuvers of the Brackley team’s drivers were voluntary, also because it would have made little sense to hinder another driver in that way, but at the end of Free Practice 2 Verstappen did not mince words to describe the behavior of some colleagues at that juncture.

“The others had to move, they were all going slowly and I had to get back on track. I had little time and the others kept getting in the way. When I tried to pass they tried to push me against the wall and clearly this is not good”, he concluded the Red Bull driver.

