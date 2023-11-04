The play on words is trivial. Formula 1 single-seaters are born in a wind tunnel, and you might think that in the presence of wind they are in their natural habitat. Nothing could be more wrong, and yet another confirmation came yesterday in the Interlagos qualifying session with the drivers describing conditions they had never experienced before at the end of the session.

During the flying lap almost everyone asked to return to the pits believing they had a problem with the car, and the engineers had to order many drivers to complete the lap having understood that the problem was the same for everyone, namely the strong wind that suddenly rose . The storm that then hit the circuit, also uncovering a grandstand, was announced by strong gusts that hit the circuit a few minutes after the start of the Q3 session.

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

It was clear that the time to complete a fast lap was short, but for some it was more so. Max Verstappen exited the pit lane behind Russell, but did not hesitate to pass the Mercedes, trying to complete the outlap as soon as possible so as not to drop the tire temperature. “My exit lap was quite fast – commented Max – after launching into the first sector everything seemed fine”.

“But after turn 4 the situation became shocking, because I saw that it wasn’t raining yet but the wind changed direction, hitting the central sector above all. The car was sliding in all directions, and over the radio I asked my engineer ‘what the hell? did it happen?’. I was sure that that lap wouldn’t allow me to do anything good, but the team told me to keep pushing because everyone was struggling with the conditions. But I’ve never experienced something like that, I haven’t I have never heard the wind have such a great influence on the behavior of the car.”

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc precedes, Carlos Sainz in qualifies Interlagos

Leclerc also described a situation similar to that of Verstappen. Charles was the author of a very good lap, being the sixth driver to cross the finish line. “As Max said, I have never experienced something like this in my career – he confirmed – the change in the wind was crazy. Starting from the second sector there was absolutely no grip, I found myself confused because I had no idea how much the car would hold when entering the corner, but I also have to say that in a certain sense it made things… interesting.”

“Fortunately I managed to manage the car, for a moment I thought about returning to the pits, I was sure that I would have been tenth with that lap, but fortunately I continued and here I am second.” Leclerc has no regrets, considering that with the temperatures that already in Q2 they had dropped, the chances of aiming for pole position did not seem to be very high.

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14

Among those who had the most to complain about was George Russell. The Mercedes driver traveled the outlap without too much haste, paying a high price. “He was absolutely crazy! – He commented – I have never seen track conditions change as drastically as during Q3. I was really disappointed with my last fast lap, I found myself with a car that was sliding all over the place, I had no grip, the sensation was the one you usually get on a wet track, but I didn’t have any drops on my visor. When I saw that I was one second away from my Q2 time I wanted to return to the pits to put on another set of new tyres, I was sure I was last…”.

