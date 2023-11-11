Mavka: The spirit of the forest is based on the classic poem The Forest Song by Lesya Ukrainka. And it uniquely presents the charm of Slavic Culture along with a highly captivating story for children and adults.

Mavka: The spirit of the forest. ESPECIAL/MADNESS.

Mavka is a mythological character who is presented on the big screen for the first time. She is the guardian and spirit of the forest. Her main duty is to awaken the forest from its “Winter Sleep.”decorate it and preserve its harmony.

Mavka: The spirit of the forest. ESPECIAL/MADNESS.

In Mavka: The spirit of the forestMavka will face an impossible choice between love and fulfilling her duty as guardian of the Enchanted Forest.

Mavka: The spirit of the forest. ESPECIAL/MADNESS.

This forest is inhabited by fantastic creatures and Mavka must protect it from any intrusion until she meets Lucas, a talented musician..

Mavka: The spirit of the forest. ESPECIAL/MADNESS.

Against all the rules Mavka and Lucas embark on a great adventure without taking into account the consequences that this will bring to the kingdom.. Can Mavka save the Forest?

Mavka: The spirit of the forest

(Mavka: The forest song)

De Oleh Malamuzh, Aleksandra Ruban and Yevhen Yermak.

Ukraine, 2023.

XM

Themes

Premieres Cinema Mavka: The spirit of the forest film animation Slavic culture Mavka

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions