November 25, 2023

Maverick Viñales takes pole in Valencia. Bagnaia ahead of Martin

Maverick Viñales takes pole position for the last round of the season in Valencia. The Aprilia rider achieved the best time in 1:28.931, ahead of Pecco Bagnaia’s Ducati and Johann Zarco’s Prima Pramac, 92 and 213 thousandths behind respectively.

In the second row there will be the two KTMs of Miller and Binder and the other title contender Jorge Martin. The Top 10 are completed by Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati), Alex Marquez (Ducati), Marc Marquez (Honda) and Raul Fernandez (Aprilia). Complicated qualifying, however, for Fabio Di Giannantonio and Enea Bastianini, who will start 11th and 14th respectively.

The starting grid of the Valencia GP

1. Maverick Viñales (Aprilia)

2. Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati)

3. Johann Zarco (Ducati)

4. Jack Miller (KTM)

5. Brad Binder (KTM)

6. Jorge Martin (Ducati)

7. Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati)

8. Alex Marquez (Ducati)

9. Marc Marquez (Honda)

10. Raul Fernandez (Aprilia)

11. Fabio Di Giannantonio (Ducati)

12. Aleix Espargarò (Aprilia)

13. Augusto Fernandez (KTM)

14. Enea Bastianini (Ducati)

15. Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha)

16. Takaaki Nakagami (Honda)

17. Luca Marini (Ducati)

18. Pol Espargarò (KTM)

19. Franco Morbidelli (Yamaha)

20. Alex Rins (Honda)

21. Lorenzo Savadori (Aprilia)