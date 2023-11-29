You haven’t seen Top Gun: Maverick! Don’t worry, now it’s coming to Netflix and you can enjoy one of the best movies of 2022.

After sweeping theaters with more than $1,495 million at the box office, the movie Top Gun: Maverick also triumphs in streaming. But also, now it will arrive on Netflix, the most popular platform so it will surely be placed on the most watched lists in countries around the world. I want to see it again because I want to know if the same intensity is felt at home as in the big theaters, but I’m also interested in your opinion about this premiere.

When will it arrive? Now I reveal it to you. Top Gun: Maverick can be seen on Netflix starting December 22, 2023. Curiously, the same day as Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon, I still don’t think they will compete.

What is it about?

Top Gun: Maverick picks up the story of Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) decades after the events of the original 1986 film. He is now a test pilot of new ultra-technological fighter planes. Thus, he has managed to avoid promotions and continue flying. But when he confronts a high-ranking Navy official, he is sent to train a new generation of pilots.

Thanks to the fact that his experience and skills remain unmatched, they make him a reference for young pilots. But he comes into conflict with the son of his late friend and flying partner, who is now a talented but challenging pilot. While trying to guide and help the young pilot, Maverick also faces his own past and the loss of Goose.

The film focuses on Maverick’s self-improvement, showing his struggle to adapt to changes while maintaining his passion for flying and his dedication to excellence. As he faces challenges in the air and on the ground, the protagonist seeks to redeem himself and carry out a dangerous mission.

The film mixes drama with stunning flight scenes so no one should miss it when it arrives on Netflix on December 22, 2023. Although, this may vary depending on the country you are in.

Leave me in comments if you liked it as much as I did.

