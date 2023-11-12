Suara.com – Technology-based Peer-to-Peer (P2P) financing fintech platform, Maucash announced that starting November 9 2023, customers can make their installment payments through the Indomaret outlet network spread throughout Indonesia.

Maucash, which is known for its fast and innovative technology-based financing services, continues to be committed to providing a better experience for customers.

With more than 22,000 Indomaret outlets spread throughout Indonesia, this collaboration is a strategic step in making Maucash closer to the Indonesian people.

Ricky Gunawan, CEO of Maucash, welcomed this collaboration with great enthusiasm.

“We always strive to provide financial solutions that are easier and more convenient for our customers. Collaboration with Indomaret is a significant step in achieving this goal. We want to ensure that Maucash installment payments can be made quickly and easily at various easily accessible locations throughout Indonesia ,” said Ricky, written Monday (11/13/2023).

Maucash customers can now easily make installment payments in a simple way. Just visit the nearest Indomaret cashier and customers can make installment payments according to the amount stated on the bill

them.

More than that, Maucash has also collaborated with various financial institutions and other outlets, including BRI, BCA, BNI, Permata Bank, Astrapay, Alfamart, Mandiri, Maybank, and various FIF branches.

This provides customers with various options to make installment payments according to their preferences.

It is important to remember that paying installments on time is one of the best ways to maintain a good financial reputation.

With Maucash financing services that allow loans of up to IDR 20 million with a tenor of up to 24 months, Maucash is committed to helping customers fulfill their financial obligations more easily.

“We appreciate the trust given to us by our customers, and we always strive to provide better service. With the ease of paying installments via Indomaret and various other payment options, we hope to make it easier for our customers to manage their finances,” concluded Indra Suryawan, CMO Maucash.