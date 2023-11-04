Although he will always be remembered as Chandler Bing in the series Friends, actor Matthew Perry was much more.

On October 28, 2023, the world was shocked by the news of the death of iconic Friends actor Matthew Perry. Although the exact cause of his death is still unknown, everything indicates that it was an accident.

Before his departure, the actor had a dream, a dream of establishing a foundation that could provide help to those who, like him, struggled with addiction. Today, the Matthew Perry Foundation is officially up and running and accepting donations.

He wrote an autobiography to help others.

This is encouraging news for Matthew Perry’s fans, who were heartbroken to learn of his wishes for how he wanted to be remembered. In an interview the previous year, he shared his thoughts: “When he dies, I don’t want the first thing they mention to be Friends. I want my help to others to come first. “I’m going to spend the rest of my life proving it.”

Friends

Tragically, Matthew Perry’s life did not allow him to fulfill his desire to help as many people as he wanted. Fortunately, the Matthew Perry Foundation has been created to honor his memory and reflects his last words during that interview. “Addiction is too powerful for anyone to overcome alone. But together, one day at a time, we can get through it.”

Although Matthew Perry did not live long enough to establish this foundation, his loved ones saw it as the best way to honor his memory. The official statement for the Foundation’s announcement notes that it was created because of the actor’s long-standing commitment to helping others struggling with the disease of addiction.

The foundation will be guided by Perry’s words and experiences, and is dedicated to making a difference in as many lives as possible, in keeping with the legacy of the iconic Hollywood actor.

Matthew Perry, known for his role on the beloved sitcom Friends, provided laughter and entertainment for more than a decade. Now, his fans have the opportunity to continue his legacy by helping others break free from the cycle of addiction and substance abuse.

Furthermore, apart from Friends, actor Matthew Perry also participated in films such as Only Fools Fall in Love, Tango for Three and False Appearances. He also did shows like Studio 60, Go On, The Odd Couple and The Kennedys After Camelot.

Here you can access the foundation.