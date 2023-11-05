Not everything in Matthew Perry’s life was rosy, although he became one of the most recognized actors worldwide for his role as “Chandler” in the series “Friends.” The actor also went through very hard times, such as his drug and alcohol addiction problems.

These nuances are what Perry wanted to bring to the big screen through a biopic, a project that he was already planning and that was left unfinished due to his sudden death.

According to model Athenna Crosby, one of the last people to see the actor alive, making his own film was Matthew’s dream; even, I already had the ideal person in mind to play him, Hollywood heartthrob Zac Efron.

Perry and Efron shared credits in the film “17 Again” and he was so happy with the young man’s work that, since then, he considered him as the protagonist of the film about his life: “I had worked with Zac Efron in the past in a movie, and he said he wanted him to play him as a younger version of himself and that he was going to ask him soon,” Crosby said in an interview for “Entertainment Tonight.”

Although it is not recorded that there is a script already written, what is It is known that the plot would be based on the book that Perry released in 2022, “Friends, Lovers and Something Terrible: A Memoir”, so Perry’s dream could come true.

They create a foundation against addictions

On October 28, the death of Matthew Perry was reported, leaving the entertainment world completely shocked. The actor was found dead in the jacuzzi of his house and although the presence of narcotics in his system has already been ruled out, the causes of his death have not yet been made known.

Before his death, The actor expressed his desire to not only be remembered for his iconic character in the 90s series, but for helping others overcome their addiction problems. Now this wish is a reality, since his closest friends have created the Matthew Perry Foundation, with which they will seek to raise money to support those who struggle to get out of the world of alcohol and drugs.

The organization was inaugurated last Friday, October 28, and its main objective is to create a significant impact on society: “In the spirit of Matthew Perry’s long-standing commitment to helping others struggling with the disease of addiction, we embarked on “a journey to honor his legacy by establishing the Matthew Perry Foundation, guided by his own words and experiences and driven by his passion to make a difference in as many lives as possible,” a statement said.

