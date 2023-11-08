Although they followed this rule very strictly, there are others that were directly thrown down when they gained popularity.

For Friends to achieve the success it achieved over the seasons, it is not only due to the good performance of the main and secondary actors and actresses, but also to the script lines.

But that good chemistry that existed between the main protagonists of Friends It was not only due to the script, but also to a strict rule that everyone strictly followed and we will tell you what it is.

While promoting Friends The Reunion, Matthew Perry revealed an unwritten rule on the set that the entire cast of Friends main actors followed, even after the series had ended.

According to Matthew Perrythis rule was originally suggested by director Jim Burrows and he basically recommended to leading actors They maintained a close friendship, even when they were not on set..

“So we maintained a friendship and became very good friends. And we are very good friends to this day. And we continued like this, and I think it was very important.”

On the other hand, Matt Leblanc added that his co-stars “were like brothers and sisters,” while David Schwimmer commented that “this move was an unspoken part of the close bond.”

However, although they followed this rule to the letter, this was not exactly the case with other rules that had been established on the filming set.

Rules that the Friends actors and actresses did not hesitate to break

For example, in principle the entire script created by the scriptwriters was untouchable, but as the different actors and actresses gained popularity, they did not hesitate to change even some lines of dialogue.

In fact, any actor and actress from Friends was not shy about suggesting a series of changes to the scripts, which the scriptwriters agreed to.

In fact, even Matthew Perry refused to shoot a scene that was written into the script, forcing the writers to remove it.