The former Friends star seemed to be in a good place professionally shortly before his death, and he had several plans in mind to continue his career.

Matthew Perry seemed excited to take the next step in his career, to make his story known to the world, explaining how he managed to overcome his addiction and other details of his private life in an autobiographical film for which he had already thought about a younger protagonist to give him life on screen.

Athena Crosby, the woman who was seen with Matthew Perry the day before his deathexplained the plans that Matthew Perry had in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“Said I wanted to make a movie about his life. And she had worked with Zac Efron in the past on a movie,” Athenna Crosby recounted, “and she said she wanted him Zac Efron will interpret it as a younger version (of himself) and that I was going to ask him to do it soon.”

Matthew Perry wanted to make a movie about his life starring Zac Efron

The film in question is 17 again (2009), directed by Burr Steers. In it we are told the story of Mikea 35-year-old man who is frustrated with his life and intends to commit suicide, but his life takes an unexpected turn when he is 17 years old again.

At 17 again, Matthew Perry He played the protagonist as an adult and Zac Efron as a teenager, so both performers would have already had that chemistry to do another production together.

“I was looking forward to sharing more about his story.oh his recovery from addictionand really support that cause to help more people, so I was very optimistic and happy with everything I wanted to do.”

According to account Athena CrosbyMatthew Perry noted that “there had been a resurgence of public interest in him lately,” something that motivated him to start the “second act in his career”and “he was very happy.”